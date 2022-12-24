ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023

This week, the company went public with its financial struggles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, KGW.com, Google.com, and NRN.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Taste Of Home

For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One

Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
Mashed

An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles

Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
Popculture

Cake Recalled Just Days Before Christmas

Just days before Christmas, Almondy AB is recalling Almondy Almond cake with Daim after a metal piece has been found in the product, which makes it unsafe to eat, Food Standards Agency reports. The cake is sold in IKEA stores. In addition to the online website posting, point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the cake. The notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. Anyone who has already purchased the item is encouraged to return it or discard it immediately.
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

