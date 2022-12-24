Read full article on original website
Local Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
Kroger closing several stores starting this week – see the locations on the chopping block
CUSTOMERS will no longer be able to shop at certain Kroger stores. At the end of the week, the grocery retailer will close a location in Atlanta, Georgia reports local Fox 5 news outlet. The store, which has had its doors open for nearly 50 years, will shutdown because its...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
You'll Never Guess Which Grocery Store Is Most Popular Among Millennials
The most popular grocery store among millennials probably isn't the store you'd think.
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week
McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
8 Things You Should Buy After Christmas To Get the Best Deal
Once Christmas rolls around, and you've made your list and checked it twice, it's time to start making a new one -- for all the items available in post-holiday sales. See: 9 Costco Brand Items That...
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health Department
Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)
December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023
Walmart CEO tells shoppers ‘there are a lot of changes coming’ weeks after warning of store closures & price rises
WALMART'S CEO has confirmed "there are a lot of changes coming" weeks after warning shoppers of potential store closures and price rises. Doug McMillon said technology has now made it possible to automate the supply chain and help with delivery. He told CNBC: "There’s so much [that's] possible today with...
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set at its holiday sale for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and most popular...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One
Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
Walmart Will Charge 10 Cents Per Shopping Bag - At 200 Store Locations
Beginning January 1st, Walmart will start charging 10 cents per shopping bag in an effort to be more eco-friendly. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles
Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
Popculture
Cake Recalled Just Days Before Christmas
Just days before Christmas, Almondy AB is recalling Almondy Almond cake with Daim after a metal piece has been found in the product, which makes it unsafe to eat, Food Standards Agency reports. The cake is sold in IKEA stores. In addition to the online website posting, point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the cake. The notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. Anyone who has already purchased the item is encouraged to return it or discard it immediately.
Macy's is Permanently Closing a Longstanding Service in Salons
