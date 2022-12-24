ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
*Update- Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
 5 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 21, 2022, in the New Castle area as Robert Wilson , 63, of Bear, Delaware.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Jefferson by calling 302-365-8484. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 122422 0840

