ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rayfield Car Foundation to distribute coats, toys during Saturday's Holiday Drive

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVSVz_0jta427V00

Rayfield Care Foundation hosting coat and toy drive today 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rayfield Care Foundation is lending a helping hand this Christmas.

They're giving out toys and coats for their holiday drive.

Anyone is welcome to drop off new toys, coats, and other winter gear at the new Upper Room Missionary Baptist Church near Roosevelt and Washtenaw Avenue in Douglas Park.

The drive will run today from noon to 3 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

More than 50,000 cars drove through Aurora's annual Festival of Lights

(CBS) -- West suburban Aurora says its Festival of Lights was a success.The drive-thru light show closed Sunday night. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 50,000 vehicles drove through the holiday light display. About 4,000 cars made their way through the Festival of Lights over Christmas weekend alone.Donations collected from drivers will support youth mentoring and mental health programs. Officials will announce in January how much money was raised.A city of Aurora spokesperson said their first-ever Christkindlmarket brought in more than 130,000 visitors. It ended two days early because of the winter storm last week.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Despite warmer temps, ice skaters in Floosmoor enjoy rink time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From snow and blistering cold last week, we're now getting a break with above average temperatures, but the extreme change brought out a couple of people to come out and enjoy the weather.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from Flossmoor where neighbors took advantage of their outdoor skating rink, where there's is a big difference from a couple of days when it was unbearable to stand outside.CBS 2 found a couple of people skating Wednesday when a balmy 40 degrees brought out a few people to skate in Flossmoor, like 10-year-old Thomas Snyder, who came to practice his...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
CBS Chicago

Huge icicles hang from Joliet senior living home after pipe bursts

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Huge icicles were cascading down the side of a senior living home in Joliet.The city said it's the result of burst pipes, a fear all too familiar for home and business owners as the big thaw begins.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to the facility to check it out.A crew came in with a cherry picker basket hammering the icicles into smaller pieces until they fell away.The front door was blocked off with signs directing people to use another entrance. CBS 2 spoke to some folks who said they've been through one issue after another because of...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Bric A Brac cleans up after burst pipe floods the store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pipes are still bursting at homes, restaurants, and small businesses across the Chicago area, causing widespread damage and major headaches.For one beloved record shop, a bursting pipe over the holiday not only left a path of destruction but wiped out their one-of-a-kind inventory. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos stopped by the Avondale business now trying to recover.It was a Facebook message from a complete stranger that derailed Nick Mayor's Christmas morning. "'Hey, I am trying to talk to the owners,' it said 'We just saw the fire department breaking in because there's water spewing out of the door," said...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shorewood auction company giving unwanted gifts a second chance

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Many presents are making their way from under the tree to the return pile, but what happens to items that don't fit or aren't wanted?CBS 2's Ash-har Quraishi went inside an online auction company in the southwest suburbs that is giving these items a new shelf life.It's not the "Island of Misfit Toys," but an entire warehouse in Shorewood devoted to returns.It's all part of slibuy.com, an online auction company that also operates a deeply discounted dig store and fixed-price warehouse sale."Probably the strangest thing I've ever seen is a full-size hot tub come off the...
SHOREWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Sabina delivers holiday meals, gifts to shelters, veterans on Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Father Michael Pfleger and parishioners at Saint Sabina Church had a busy Christmas Day, packing up and delivering holiday meals to nine shelters and two veterans' homes.The fantastic food was created by local Black-owned catering businesses, and there was more.Along with the meals, there were toys for the kids, and the Hobson Lucas Foundation provided $100 gift cards for women in the shelters.It all made Christmas brighter for nearly 1,000 people.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
BELLWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side. In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pace along with CTA, Metra offering free rides on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pace is helping commuters welcome in 2023.The transit company will provide free bus and ADA paratransit rides on New Year's Eve into the morning of New Year's Day and encourages people who are celebrating to take advantage of the offer.The free rides run from 10 p.m. Saturday night to 4 a.m. on Sunday.Other transit agencies also are offering free New Year's Eve rides.You can travel free on all Metra trains arriving at or departing from downtown stations after 6 p.m. on Saturday New Year's Eve.The CTA will offer free rides starting at 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 4 a.m. on New Year's Day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for man who followed teen girl from Walmart in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mount Prospect were searching Tuesday night for a man who followed a 15-year-old girl from a Walmart.Around 3 p.m. Monday, the teenage girl was shopping alone in the self-checkout line of the Walmart at 930 Mount Prospect Plaza, police said. The girl noticed man in a black trench coat and a black hat standing behind her in line.The girl left the Walmart and began walking along eastbound Centennial Drive – which is behind the shopping center, police said. As she walked, she noticed the man in the trench coat walking about 10 feet behind her.The man rapidly came up to the girl and reached for the bag she was carrying, police said. The girl held onto her bag and ran off, and the man did not follow her, police said.The man did not say anything to the girl.Surveillance footage from the Walmart showed the man was white, with short hair and a mustache, wearing a long black coat and a black baseball cap. No car is known to be involved.Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting at South Austin gas station leaves 3 wounded, another hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are recovering after being shot at a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.The shooting happened in the 5100 block of West Madison Street around 9:51 p.m.Chicago police say the men were in the parking lot of the gas station when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots. A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.A 33-year-old man was grazed in the head and taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 26-year-old man was struck in the right shoulder and taken by CFD to Stroger in fair condition.A fourth victim, a 45-year-old man suffered a cut to the mouth from shattering glass to the mouth and refused EMS. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
137K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy