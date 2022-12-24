(© Stephen Howard Dillon) The Teatro Filarmonico has announced another cast change for its New Year’s Eve gala. The company noted that Jonathan Tetelman will sing the role of Rodolfo in “La Bohème” replacing Roberto Alagna, who was indisposed and forced to cancel. The news comes days after Aleksandra Kurzak, who was also scheduled to sing, dropped out of the performance and was replaced by Irina Lungu.

22 HOURS AGO