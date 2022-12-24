Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Clubs Participate in Holiday Outreach Projects
This Christmas season, Bridgeport High School students have ensured their spots on Santa’s nice list by participating in community service projects. Various clubs have facilitated charitable activities for members to take part in, enticing the student body to foster and spread the holiday spirit. The BHS Key Club kicked...
connect-bridgeport.com
Ben Riley and Katelyn Aguilar to Teach Self Defense Class at The Bridge
An intro-level self-defense class will be held Wednesday and Friday evenings at Citynet Center at The Bridge Sports Complex beginning Jan. 4. Taught by Benjamin Riley and Katelyn Aguilar, the program is ideal for students of all ages, including those going off to college and starting out on their own.
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Girls Competing in Holiday Tournament at Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pa.
Down 7-2 after the first quarter in last Wednesday’s game against Laurel Highlands (Pa.), the Bridgeport High School girls basketball turned to the press to ignite its offense. The move paid off in a big way as the Indians began forcing turnovers that led to transition baskets and they...
fox61.com
17-year-old high school student among 3 killed in West Hartford crash
A two-car collision left three people dead in West Hartford on Christmas Day, police said. One of the victims was a 17-year-old student from Canton High School.
connect-bridgeport.com
Volunteers Quickly Respond to Help Clean Up at Simpson Creek Baptist Church After Pipes Burst
As reported by WDTV, many people are dealing with problems from frozen pipes, including a Bridgeport church. The pipes burst Monday morning at Simpson Creek Baptist Church. The pipes were on the third floor and sent gallons of water streaming throughout the first and second floors. The flooding caused extensive...
Ridgefield Woman Charged With DUI, Operating Without License At School In Wilton
A Fairfield County woman was busted for an alleged DUI at a school after police were alerted to a woman that was intoxicated. Jolene Matthews, age 46, of Ridgefield, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Cider Mill School at 240 School Road. According to Lt. Gregg Phillipson, of...
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
connect-bridgeport.com
Subway on Bridgeport's Main Street to Open This Week
Gentry Vass of JVG Restaurant Group, LLC announces that the new Subway store on Bridgeport’s East Main Street will open its doors Wed., Dec. 28. Located next to The Dollar Tree at the plaza which also houses Price Cutter and Bridgeport Family Pharmacy, the store will feature the same menu as JVG Restaurant Group’s other locations, including one at 1219 Johnson Avenue which opened in late-August.
wajr.com
Harrison County officials search for missing man who never arrived at Morgantown Christmas Eve destination
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Brian Scott Large, 55, who was last seen Dec. 24. Detectives said Large was traveling to Morgantown in a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license number NDW411. Anyone with information about Large is asked...
West Virginia man charged, allegedly shot Elks Lodge door
A Mannington man is facing charges after he allegedly shot the door of Elks Lodge to try to open it.
West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar
A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
Bridgeport rapper raises awareness of suicide prevention with new song
Joe Grits is dedicating the song, called "Suicide Prevention," to the memory of 16-year-old Trinity Rogers, of Bridgeport, who took her own life back in April.
trumbulltimes.com
Torrington firefighters respond to fires at movie theater, house
TORRINGTON – Firefighters responded Sunday morning to two fires, one at Apple Cinemas and another at a house, according to the city’s fire department. At 11:49 a.m., firefighters responded to an appliance fire reported at Apple Cinemas at 89 Farley place, Battalion Chief Patrick Doyle said in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found “moderate smoke conditions,” with the fire having been extinguished by employees of the movie theater, Doyle said. Firefighters then used positive-pressure fans to evacuate the smoke from the movie theater, he said.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 461 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 36; State Deaths at 7,661
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Wednesday, Dec. 28) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 623,541 with an increase of 461 new cases since the last update.. Wednesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
WDTV
Police looking for man last seen in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance regarding a missing person. 55-year-old Brian Scott Large was last seen in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, according to the HCSO. Authorities said he was driving a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West...
Man Charged After Making Threats To 'Shooting Up' A Milford Bar, Police Say
A Connecticut man angry over being told to stop vaping inside a bar allegedly attacked two people and made threats about "shooting up" the place. The incident took place in New Haven County around 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, at My Bar & Grille at 12 Broad St., in Milford.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Human Trafficking Arrests
#Norwalk CT–In January of 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk. The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English. After a lengthy and complex investigation, Detective English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Teresa Martinez and Eugene Luini. On December 26, 2022, members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Martinez in the City of Bridgeport and Luini in the Town of Fairfield.
Eastchester father, owner of pizzerias suddenly dies at 52
Mike Provenzale, 52, ran several pizzerias and delis in Westchester, including the Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villagio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham.
NBC Connecticut
3 Killed in Christmas Morning Crash in West Hartford
Three people were killed in a crash in West Hartford on Christmas morning, according to police. The two-car crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Police and firefighters arrived and found two people dead at the scene, police said. A third person was rushed to the...
Milford Police Department K-9 dies
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department has lost one of its best officers. K-9 Zar, known for his demonstrations at schools and hard work on the night shift, died Tuesday, according to the department. “Zar, thank you for your fearless service to the City of Milford,” the police department posted on Facebook. “You […]
