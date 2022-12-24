TORRINGTON – Firefighters responded Sunday morning to two fires, one at Apple Cinemas and another at a house, according to the city’s fire department. At 11:49 a.m., firefighters responded to an appliance fire reported at Apple Cinemas at 89 Farley place, Battalion Chief Patrick Doyle said in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found “moderate smoke conditions,” with the fire having been extinguished by employees of the movie theater, Doyle said. Firefighters then used positive-pressure fans to evacuate the smoke from the movie theater, he said.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO