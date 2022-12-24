ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Clubs Participate in Holiday Outreach Projects

This Christmas season, Bridgeport High School students have ensured their spots on Santa’s nice list by participating in community service projects. Various clubs have facilitated charitable activities for members to take part in, enticing the student body to foster and spread the holiday spirit. The BHS Key Club kicked...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Ben Riley and Katelyn Aguilar to Teach Self Defense Class at The Bridge

An intro-level self-defense class will be held Wednesday and Friday evenings at Citynet Center at The Bridge Sports Complex beginning Jan. 4. Taught by Benjamin Riley and Katelyn Aguilar, the program is ideal for students of all ages, including those going off to college and starting out on their own.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Subway on Bridgeport's Main Street to Open This Week

Gentry Vass of JVG Restaurant Group, LLC announces that the new Subway store on Bridgeport’s East Main Street will open its doors Wed., Dec. 28. Located next to The Dollar Tree at the plaza which also houses Price Cutter and Bridgeport Family Pharmacy, the store will feature the same menu as JVG Restaurant Group’s other locations, including one at 1219 Johnson Avenue which opened in late-August.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar

A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
NAPLES, FL
trumbulltimes.com

Torrington firefighters respond to fires at movie theater, house

TORRINGTON – Firefighters responded Sunday morning to two fires, one at Apple Cinemas and another at a house, according to the city’s fire department. At 11:49 a.m., firefighters responded to an appliance fire reported at Apple Cinemas at 89 Farley place, Battalion Chief Patrick Doyle said in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found “moderate smoke conditions,” with the fire having been extinguished by employees of the movie theater, Doyle said. Firefighters then used positive-pressure fans to evacuate the smoke from the movie theater, he said.
TORRINGTON, CT
WDTV

Police looking for man last seen in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance regarding a missing person. 55-year-old Brian Scott Large was last seen in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, according to the HCSO. Authorities said he was driving a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Human Trafficking Arrests

#Norwalk CT–In January of 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk. The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English. After a lengthy and complex investigation, Detective English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Teresa Martinez and Eugene Luini. On December 26, 2022, members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Martinez in the City of Bridgeport and Luini in the Town of Fairfield.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 Killed in Christmas Morning Crash in West Hartford

Three people were killed in a crash in West Hartford on Christmas morning, according to police. The two-car crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Police and firefighters arrived and found two people dead at the scene, police said. A third person was rushed to the...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Milford Police Department K-9 dies

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department has lost one of its best officers. K-9 Zar, known for his demonstrations at schools and hard work on the night shift, died Tuesday, according to the department. “Zar, thank you for your fearless service to the City of Milford,” the police department posted on Facebook. “You […]
MILFORD, CT

