Oper Graz Announces New Chief Conductor
Oper Graz has appointed Vassilis Christopoulos to the position of Chief Conductor. He will commence his tenure during the 2023-24 season. He will take over for Roland Kluttig, who is set to step down at the end of the current season. A fixture at the Greek National Opera where he...
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Die Fledermaus’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “Die Fledermaus.”. The company said that for its Dec. 31 and Jan. 6 performance at 11 a.m. Georg Nigl will sing the role of Eisenstein instead of Jörg Schneider. Nigl has performed at the Bolshoi Theatre,...
Detroit Opera Announces Major Cast Change for ‘Aida’
Detroit Opera has announced a major cast change for its concert performance of Verdi’s “Aida.”. The company revealed that Alfred Walker will be taking on the role of Amonasro for the December 30 performance, replacing Reginald Smith, Jr., who has withdrawn due to illness. Walker previously appeared in...
How to Watch Jonas Kaufmann’s New Year’s Concert
The Berlin Philharmonic is set to celebrate the New Year with a gala concert featuring Jonas Kaufmann. The gala will be performed three times from Dec. 29 through 31 and will be televised, broadcast on radio, and in cinemas. The concert will be broadcast on the Berlin Philharmonic’s Live in...
Jorge de León Sings First Encore at Teatro Giusepe Verdi di Salerno
Spanish tenor Jorge de León has sung the first encore in his career. On Dec. 26, the tenor was asked for a “bis” at the end of his “Nessun Dorma” in “Turandot” at the Teatro Giuseppe Verdi de Salerno. De León was making his company debut with a cast that includes soprano Oksana Dyka in the title role, and Lianna Haroutounian as Liú.
Bronx Opera to Present Weill & Ira Gershwin’s ‘Lady in the Dark’
Bronx Opera is set to present “Lady in the Dark” starting on Jan. 28, 2022. The production, which runs through Feb. 5, 2022 at the Lovinger Theatre at Lehman College in New York City, will be conducted by Michael Spierman and Eric Kramer and directed by Eric Lamp and Benjamin Spierman.
Metropolitan Opera Announces Critical Financial & Programming Adjustments
The Metropolitan Opera has announced that it will withdraw up to $30 million from its endowment, give fewer performances next season, and accelerate its embrace of contemporary works. The news comes after a lackluster box office over the past month and due to the fact that certain modern works like...
Lara Lagni Headlines CortinAteatro New Year’s Eve Concert
CortinAteatro is set to present a New Year’s Eve concert on Dec. 30 at the Alexander Girardi Hall in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The operatic concert will feature famous arias as well as waltzes and excerpts from operettas. The concert will feature soloists soprano Lara Lagni and tenor Gian Luca...
