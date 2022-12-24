Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast: Transfer QB Kyron Drones joins Inside the Tunnel
For the first time since committing to Virginia Tech, transfer quarterback Kyron Drones joined the VTSCOOP podcast to discuss his time as a transfer recruit, what stood out to Virginia Tech, his relationship with Ali Jennings, and more. Drones, a former four-star quarterback recruit out of Texas, is transferring in...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Provides Injury Updates on Hunter Cattoor, Rodney Rice Ahead of Wake Forest Game
There are two big injury questions currently surrounding the 11-2 Virginia Tech Hokies in regards to the status of veteran starting guard Hunter Cattoor and promising freshman guard Rodney Rice. Virginia Tech provided an update on the status of Cattoor in a publicly released statement while also providing a further...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech basketball: Good news regarding senior guard Hunter Cattoor
The Virginia Tech Hokies finally moved into the top 25 last week after starting the season 11-1 and 1-0 in ACC play. However, the Hokies tripped up against the 6-6 Boston College Eagles on the road, losing 70-65 in overtime. After the game, no one wanted to discuss the loss...
blackchronicle.com
Virginia Tech basketball entering 2023 with plenty of optimism
As December concludes and Hokie fans everywhere turn their calendars to 2023, both Virginia Tech basketball programs will gear up for respective runs at ACC titles on the heels of impressive starts to the season. Currently ranked seventh nationally, the Hokies’ women’s team sits at 11-1 on the year, living...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech WRs Coach Fontel Mines Discusses Transfer Addition Ali Jennings
Virginia Tech signed four transfers in the first signing window with none being bigger than Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings, a four-star consensus transfer who is ranked as one of the top 10 overall transfers in America by On3. Jennings had plenty of publicly known suitors with Mississippi State and...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
wvtf.org
New report: the Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area is doing well economically
While Virginia’s large metro areas – like Richmond and Hampton Roads – often get most of the attention, a new economic report from Old Dominion University looks at one of the state’s smaller metros. The Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area covers those two towns – but also Radford...
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
Dramatic Changes In The Alleghany Highlands Mark 2022, As New Year Approaches
Two major changes in the Alleghany Highlands took place on July 1, the official formation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and the name change from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to Mountain Gateway Community College. Consolidation of Covington City Schools with Alleghany County Public Schools brought about a new school board and superintendent on July 1, along with the name change of Alleghany High School Mountaineers to Alleghany High School Cougars. Covington High School has been scheduled to serve as the school district’s middle school (Covington Middle School), and Alleghany High School will serve as the new district’s facility for acquiring a...
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian revises restoration schedule; says most power will be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas by Monday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Want more news from Southwest and Southside? You can sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weather newsletter, too. Here are updates as we receive them:
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
Henrietta Lacks statue concept drawing unveiled
Roanoke artist Bryce Cobbs had only two photos of Lacks, who lived from 1920 until 1951, from which to draw her, the first phase of a project for which a fundraiser collected more than $160,000.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
WSLS
2022 Recap: The top 5 Tasty Tuesday spots you viewed the most
ROANOKE, Va. – Tasty Tuesday has been going on since August of 2019, and there’s no reason to stop! We’re looking back at 2022 and the spots you viewed the most on wsls.com. Click on the highlighted places below to see their full stories!. If you have...
Winter weather on the way tomorrow night
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers late west of the mountains. Kentucky, the North Carolina mountains and Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday. This will set the stage for a wintery […]
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WSLS
New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation
ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
pcpatriot.com
Town Council says goodbye to Penn, Pedigo
Pulaski Town Council on Tuesday night formally said goodbye to one of its own as well as a key department head among town staff. Council approved two resolutions honoring Councilman Lane Penn and Town Engineer Bill Pedigo upon their retirement. Penn let it be known several months ago that he...
WSLS
Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
