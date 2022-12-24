ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Seacoast Current

6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Ames Stores WILL Reportedly Return To New England

If you grew up in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, or elsewhere in New England in the '80s and '90s, there is a good chance that you did at least some of your back-to-school or Christmas shopping at Ames' department stores. Much like K-Mart stores, nearly every decent-sized town had an...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023

Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, WBLM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

14 Maine News Stories That Fascinated Us In 2022

Doesn't it just feel like 2022 has flown by in an instant? It seems like New Years Day was just yesterday. In reality, it was nearly 365 days ago!. And, a lot has happened in those last twelve months... A LOT!. Nationwide and worldwide, we saw the total number of...
MAINE STATE
Boston

4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report

Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
themainewire.com

Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

Bird flu outbreaks helping drive egg prices up in Massachusetts

Shoppers at Massachusetts grocery stores have seen egg prices jump this year. A key reason for the increase is the deadliest outbreak of bird flu in U.S. history. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 57 million birds, including egg-laying hens, have been affected. Steve Vendemia is the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
MAINE STATE
vermontbiz.com

Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023

Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
iheart.com

Ames Department Stores Coming To State In '24

A former department store with multiple locations in Rhode Island is making a comeback. Ames was originally headquartered in Rocky Hill, Connecticut and went out of business in 2002. The company bringing the Ames store back, Cross Moline Ventures, says the first franchises will not be in Rhode Island, but...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WTNH

PURA requiring Eversource to explain how electric rates are set

(WTNH) – The Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority is requiring Eversource to explain how it sets its electric rates in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Eversource must present its “procurement process” at a technical meeting before PURA on Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. In November, legislative leaders in Connecticut asked PURA to hold the hearing […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
