Route 13 in Dryden closed due to water main break
Route 13, West Main Street in the Village of Dryden, is closed in both directions on Monday morning due to a water main break, according to officials. The closure, announced at 9:25am, is between Monroe Street and Highland Drive, west of the intersection with Route 38. The affected area is about 15 minutes northeast of Ithaca.
Tompkins County will purge accounts that were migrated to SIREN alert system
Tompkins County began using a new emergency alert system this spring, migrating users of the previous Swift 911 system to the new SIREN tool and encouraging new sign-ups, but officials announced this fall they will purge all migrated accounts of users who haven’t taken the additional step of filling out a SIREN profile, at the end of the year.
Cortland Midnight on Main This Saturday Evening
The City of Cortland’s Midnight on Main will take place this Saturday evening in Downtown Cortland as the city will host a New Year’s Celebration. Main Street between Court and Tompkins Street will be closed for the event. The city reports it will include local restaurant participation, music...
A history of significant blizzards and snow storms in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This holiday weekend saw a fierce bomb cyclone sweep across much of the country, and just a few hours away, the wind, cold temperatures, and constant lake effect snow has left dozens of people dead in Buffalo, N.Y. While the Southern Tier doesn’t experience the routine lake effect storms like cities […]
DEC conducting coal cleanup along Chemung River in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have given an update on the equipment near Madison Ave. and Water St. in downtown Elmira, saying it’s a cleanup project from a previous NYSEG coal gas plant that goes back over 150 years. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said in a statement to 18 News […]
Serious Crash Closes Route 80 Briefly in Tully
A serious vehicle crash occurred on Monday, December 26th on Route 80 in the Town of Tully. A pickup truck crashed into a barrier then went into a ditch on the roadway, which then caused the pickup to rollover onto its roof. The Tully Fire Department was able to respond...
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
Syracuse DPW workers and equipment deployed to Buffalo for storm relief efforts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadly Christmas weekend storm has now killed at least 52 people across the United States with more than half of those deaths in Western New York. On Tuesday, first responders and law enforcement agencies continue search and rescue efforts as snow removal crews clean...
Liverpool couple recall being stranded in car for 15 hours in WNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last Friday Michael Walter, his wife Alyssa and their dog hit the road to visit family in Buffalo for Christmas. Before the Liverpool couple could make it there, the weather changed their plans. “It was the worst blizzard or snowfall I have ever seen in...
COVID and the Greater Ithaca Area, December 26th
We should probably have fewer cases as the number of people here declined for the holidays. We do. Although the Tompkins County Health Department isn’t reporting daily any longer, they shifted to using the state database that has driven these articles for the past few years, and that continues, so there is still data. Not necessarily clear, consistent, or comprehensive data, but data.
Ithaca woman arrested for Christmas night burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was arrested Christmas night after officers responded to calls about a burglary in progress. Police say Amanda Linderberry tried fleeing out a window at a house on West Seneca Street but saw officers and went back inside. Linderberry was eventually arrested and charged with burglary.
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
Madison County considers the future of its solid waste management system
MADISON COUNTY — Madison County is in the process of planning for the long-term future of its solid waste management system. Located on Buyea Road in Canastota, the county landfill site includes the main office, scalehouse, and ARC Recycling Center for haulers. The Madison County Solid Waste Department also...
Fayetteville resident files lawsuit challenging supermarket approval
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – In response to the Fayetteville Planning Board’s approval of plans for the grocery store development at 547 E. Genesee St., village resident Marguerite Ross filed a court challenge on Dec. 7 contending that the board acted arbitrarily, capriciously and illegally on multiple fronts. Ross,...
Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere
This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
Two-car accident outside the Arnot Mall
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Big Flats Fire Department, alongside New York State Police, responded to a two-car accident around 11:40 A.M. on Monday. One car was T-boned at 31 Arnot Road in Horseheads, just outside the Guthrie Big Flats and directly across the road from the Arnot Mall. The...
Police arrest Ithaca resident after responding to a burglary in progress
The Ithaca Police Department says officers responding to the scene of a burglary in progress in the 300 block of West Seneca Street heard a suspect inside when they arrived. The suspect attempted to flee out a window, but saw a police officer and went back inside, where she was subsequently located and taken into custody without incident, according to a statement from IPD.
