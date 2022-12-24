1 dead, firefighter suffers third-degree burns while battling north Minneapolis fire

Firefighter injured in north Minneapolis fire 00:19

MINNEAPOLIS -- A person is dead and a firefighter is injured after a fire in north Minneapolis.

Crews arrived at the scene of a 2 1/2 story boarded-up home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North a round 7 a.m. They started attacking the fire from the outside, but soon moved to an interior fire attack.

Crews found a victim on the first floor and performed CPR. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but the victim was prounounced dead.

A second alarm was called for assistance.

One firefighter was injured after falling through a hole that burned through the floor. He was rescued by his crew and taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for second and third-degree burns.

Crews are still working on extinguishing the fire.