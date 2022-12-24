ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2023: Alex Harris

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. In November, Alex Harris’...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2023: Tommy del Zoppo, New Hotel Collection

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Eight years ago, Tommy...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Top 10 transformative projects to watch

The noise of saws cutting into wood, hammers pounding nails and cranes lifting concrete is heard and seen throughout the core of St. Petersburg. This year, vacant lots and underutilized sites were scooped up and retooled as hi-rise projects, multifamily homes and other uses – breathing new life into the local economy.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Gina Driscoll

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Serving as St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The Catalyst interviews: Highlights of 2022

The primary purpose of the daily arts section is, true to the core mission of the Catalyst itself, to illuminate and promote the creative talents and activities of our local artists, musicians, theater people, et al. A rising tide raises all boats in any community, and having thoughtful, thorough arts coverage on a regular basis helps everyone understand – and appreciate – what’s going on in that world, a world that’s key to the continuing growth and success of the entire St. Pete/Tampa/Clearwater area.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Ed Montanari

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Like many of his...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Cassandra Josephson, MD

Dr. Cassandra Josephson specializes in Hematology and Oncology at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Johns Hopkins All Children’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida is dedicated to treating children with both rare and common cancers and blood disorders. As one of the first cancer facilities in Florida specifically for children, this Institute has decades of experience treating these complex conditions.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Partnership pushes affordable housing project forward

Construction crews recently broke ground on 96 affordable housing units, giving local government officials reason to celebrate after soaring costs put the project in limbo. Construction on the Seminole Square Apartments finally commenced thanks to an extensive public-private partnership. A combination of federal, state and local funding made the development at 2005 Seminole Boulevard in Largo possible.
LARGO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pandemic, rising interest rates force Yacht Club into bankruptcy

December 28, 2022 - The Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club of Pinellas County filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Dec. 22 in the Middle District of Florida. St. Petersburg businessman Bill Edwards told the Catalyst that “coming out of the pandemic and facing challenges with local government, it was the right business decision.” Edwards purchased the property in 2009 and filed a lawsuit against the City of Treasure Island in November due to an ongoing zoning dispute.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
travellemming.com

29 Best Tampa Restaurants in 2023 (Where to Eat, By a Local)

If you’re looking for the best Tampa restaurants you’re in luck because Tampa has a very exciting food scene. There’s an entire spectrum of cuisines showcased here in the heart of Tampa Bay. I live in Tampa and I’ve spent the last couple of years on a...
TAMPA, FL
amisun.com

Renegades motorcycle club delivers Christmas joy

BRADENTON BEACH – The Bradenton chapter of the Renegades motorcycle club made its annual Christmas gift delivery to the Drift In in Bradenton Beach on Dec. 19. This year’s recipient family was Tasha (no last name provided), her two-year-old son, Colt, and her four-year-old son, Rocket. The club...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
srqmagazine.com

Meshugana Deli Serves Up a Taste of New York

The Yiddish word meshugana means nonsense or silliness, and it’s clear why the husband-and-wife team of Adam and Liz Woldman used it when naming their Jewish deli: Their food is insanely delicious. I had been craving a proper deli sandwich ever since I had returned from a whirlwind work...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Opening date for dog bar on 'paws' as challenges stack up

The owners behind what they believe will be the "doggiest space to hang out" battle various construction delays. For at least the past few months, if not the entire year, people have been hounding the owners of Boo’s Ice House and Dog Bar in Sarasota about when the place, a new bar and restaurant concept for dog owners and dog lovers, with outdoor and indoor areas for dogs to play, is going to open.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa ranks as top Florida city to live in

December 27, 2022 - Forbes has ranked the top 10 places in Florida to live in, and Tampa is the top contender. Forbes writers said they analyzed cities by pulling recent data such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. There were not any cities in Pinellas County that were listed. Following close behind Tampa was Jacksonville, ranked at No. 2, and Gainesville, claiming the No. 3 spot.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Best of 2022

Lets face it, whether you're a cop in the South Bronx or in Sarasota there are days you're gonna just stop and smile at the world around you. OK, maybe fewer in the South Bronx than in Sarasota, but you get what we're saying. Those stop-and-smile moments are what we...
SARASOTA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco school construction adds options, addresses growth

As 2023 approaches, Pasco County Schools is working on projects to add two new schools and to expand an existing one. The new construction projects involve Kirkland Ranch K-8, at 33137 Innovation Drive, in Wesley Chapel, and Angeline Academy of Innovation, at 8916 Angeline School Way, in Land O’ Lakes.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

