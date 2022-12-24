The owners behind what they believe will be the "doggiest space to hang out" battle various construction delays. For at least the past few months, if not the entire year, people have been hounding the owners of Boo’s Ice House and Dog Bar in Sarasota about when the place, a new bar and restaurant concept for dog owners and dog lovers, with outdoor and indoor areas for dogs to play, is going to open.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO