Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Best Bars and Nightclubs in Tampa, FloridaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Tampa Parks & Rec Set to Open The New Tampa All Abilities PlaygroundModern GlobeTampa, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Alex Harris
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. In November, Alex Harris’...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Tommy del Zoppo, New Hotel Collection
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Eight years ago, Tommy...
stpetecatalyst.com
Top 10 transformative projects to watch
The noise of saws cutting into wood, hammers pounding nails and cranes lifting concrete is heard and seen throughout the core of St. Petersburg. This year, vacant lots and underutilized sites were scooped up and retooled as hi-rise projects, multifamily homes and other uses – breathing new life into the local economy.
fox13news.com
Historic Leonard Reid home to become arts, cultural and history center in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Leonard Reid house now off Martin Luther King Junior Way is a piece of history and the city of Sarasota is turning it into a place to learn about arts, culture and history. "This building is so very important because you have to understand Newtown and...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Gina Driscoll
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Serving as St. Petersburg...
stpetecatalyst.com
The Catalyst interviews: Highlights of 2022
The primary purpose of the daily arts section is, true to the core mission of the Catalyst itself, to illuminate and promote the creative talents and activities of our local artists, musicians, theater people, et al. A rising tide raises all boats in any community, and having thoughtful, thorough arts coverage on a regular basis helps everyone understand – and appreciate – what’s going on in that world, a world that’s key to the continuing growth and success of the entire St. Pete/Tampa/Clearwater area.
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Ed Montanari
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. Like many of his...
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
stpetecatalyst.com
Cassandra Josephson, MD
Dr. Cassandra Josephson specializes in Hematology and Oncology at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Johns Hopkins All Children’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida is dedicated to treating children with both rare and common cancers and blood disorders. As one of the first cancer facilities in Florida specifically for children, this Institute has decades of experience treating these complex conditions.
stpetecatalyst.com
Partnership pushes affordable housing project forward
Construction crews recently broke ground on 96 affordable housing units, giving local government officials reason to celebrate after soaring costs put the project in limbo. Construction on the Seminole Square Apartments finally commenced thanks to an extensive public-private partnership. A combination of federal, state and local funding made the development at 2005 Seminole Boulevard in Largo possible.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pandemic, rising interest rates force Yacht Club into bankruptcy
December 28, 2022 - The Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club of Pinellas County filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Dec. 22 in the Middle District of Florida. St. Petersburg businessman Bill Edwards told the Catalyst that “coming out of the pandemic and facing challenges with local government, it was the right business decision.” Edwards purchased the property in 2009 and filed a lawsuit against the City of Treasure Island in November due to an ongoing zoning dispute.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County teacher goes viral in epic dance-off with student
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Hillsborough County teacher recently went viral for her epic dance moves. "I really try to emphasize for kids to be their authentic selves and to really never be afraid to express who they are no matter who's watching," said Yolanda Turner, a teacher at Sumner High School.
Bay News 9
Want to weigh in on Hillsborough school boundary changes? Now is your chance
TAMPA, Fla. — Parents in Hillsborough County have two more weeks to review the three possible redistricting proposals and submit their feedback to school board members. The proposed boundary changes could have a myriad of impacts, depending on which of the three scenarios school board members vote to move forward with.
travellemming.com
29 Best Tampa Restaurants in 2023 (Where to Eat, By a Local)
If you’re looking for the best Tampa restaurants you’re in luck because Tampa has a very exciting food scene. There’s an entire spectrum of cuisines showcased here in the heart of Tampa Bay. I live in Tampa and I’ve spent the last couple of years on a...
amisun.com
Renegades motorcycle club delivers Christmas joy
BRADENTON BEACH – The Bradenton chapter of the Renegades motorcycle club made its annual Christmas gift delivery to the Drift In in Bradenton Beach on Dec. 19. This year’s recipient family was Tasha (no last name provided), her two-year-old son, Colt, and her four-year-old son, Rocket. The club...
srqmagazine.com
Meshugana Deli Serves Up a Taste of New York
The Yiddish word meshugana means nonsense or silliness, and it’s clear why the husband-and-wife team of Adam and Liz Woldman used it when naming their Jewish deli: Their food is insanely delicious. I had been craving a proper deli sandwich ever since I had returned from a whirlwind work...
businessobserverfl.com
Opening date for dog bar on 'paws' as challenges stack up
The owners behind what they believe will be the "doggiest space to hang out" battle various construction delays. For at least the past few months, if not the entire year, people have been hounding the owners of Boo’s Ice House and Dog Bar in Sarasota about when the place, a new bar and restaurant concept for dog owners and dog lovers, with outdoor and indoor areas for dogs to play, is going to open.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa ranks as top Florida city to live in
December 27, 2022 - Forbes has ranked the top 10 places in Florida to live in, and Tampa is the top contender. Forbes writers said they analyzed cities by pulling recent data such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. There were not any cities in Pinellas County that were listed. Following close behind Tampa was Jacksonville, ranked at No. 2, and Gainesville, claiming the No. 3 spot.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Best of 2022
Lets face it, whether you're a cop in the South Bronx or in Sarasota there are days you're gonna just stop and smile at the world around you. OK, maybe fewer in the South Bronx than in Sarasota, but you get what we're saying. Those stop-and-smile moments are what we...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco school construction adds options, addresses growth
As 2023 approaches, Pasco County Schools is working on projects to add two new schools and to expand an existing one. The new construction projects involve Kirkland Ranch K-8, at 33137 Innovation Drive, in Wesley Chapel, and Angeline Academy of Innovation, at 8916 Angeline School Way, in Land O’ Lakes.
Comments / 0