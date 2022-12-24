Montana is facing a serious and life-threatening issue, and Havre is no exception. According to data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, for all age groups, Montana has ranked in the top five for suicide rates in the nation, for the past thirty years. And in Montana between 2011-20 the youth suicide (ages 11-17) rate is 11.9/100,000. This is more than double the national rate for the same age group (4.98).

