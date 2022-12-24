ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

No heat, no water in Milwaukee house

MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

What drivers need to know about their cars in the bitter cold

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The bitter cold can have some harsh impacts on our cars. CBS 58 has spoken to more than a dozen mechanics and all said that they're busy today servicing customers ahead of the holiday. There are some important reminders drivers should know before they hit the roads.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person injured in crash involving two semi-trucks, Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office says

CLYMAN, Wis. — One person was injured in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 16/26 and County Highway CJ near Clyman. In a news release, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a 57-year-old Horicon man driving a Freightliner semi...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee marijuana deal shooting, 1 dead, 1 placed on life support

MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man admitted to opening fire on a vehicle during an argument over the cost of some marijuana. The shooting happened Oct. 29 near 33rd and Center. Dantoni Aubrey, 23, was killed, and Ke'waun Scott, 25, was seriously hurt. According to a criminal complaint, police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail

MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
MILWAUKEE, WI

