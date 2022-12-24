Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
No heat, no water in Milwaukee house
MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
WISN
Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks
MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
Wrong-way driver crashes into semi; NB I-41 at Capitol closed
All northbound lanes on I-41 at the Capitol Drive off-ramp are closed after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi truck, the sheriff's office says.
CBS 58
What drivers need to know about their cars in the bitter cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The bitter cold can have some harsh impacts on our cars. CBS 58 has spoken to more than a dozen mechanics and all said that they're busy today servicing customers ahead of the holiday. There are some important reminders drivers should know before they hit the roads.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Person injured in crash involving two semi-trucks, Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office says
CLYMAN, Wis. — One person was injured in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 16/26 and County Highway CJ near Clyman. In a news release, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a 57-year-old Horicon man driving a Freightliner semi...
Fire at home north of Edgerton causes $50K in damages
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A fire at a home north of Edgerton caused about $50,000 worth of damage early Tuesday. Fire crews and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1400 block of County Highway W in the Town of Albion at around 3:25 a.m. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but...
whbl.com
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee marijuana deal shooting, 1 dead, 1 placed on life support
MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man admitted to opening fire on a vehicle during an argument over the cost of some marijuana. The shooting happened Oct. 29 near 33rd and Center. Dantoni Aubrey, 23, was killed, and Ke'waun Scott, 25, was seriously hurt. According to a criminal complaint, police...
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
29-year-old man found dead in Dodge County river
A 29-year-old man was found dead in a Dodge County river on Tuesday. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man found in the Rubicon River in Neosho.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
fox47.com
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of...
I-94 westbound in Stadium Interchange reopens after shots fired
I-94 westbound is currently closed between Mitchell and Hawley in the Stadium Interchange due to a shots fired incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve with 7-year-old in back seat
MILWAUKEE - Friends of a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman say she was on her way to enjoy Christmas Eve at her mother’s house when she was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side Saturday, Dec. 24. Friends say her 7-year-old son was in the car at the time. FOX6 News...
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
WISN
Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail
MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
Comments / 0