hilinetoday.com
The Timeline of Havre’s Problem
Havre is faced with an issue. The Fire Station that is conjoined with the City Hall and Police Station has tested positive for surface asbestos, lead, and other heavy metals. Several different occurrences have led the city to hire the Hygenics company and gather the official data it has today. Josh Miller, the Chair of the Safety Committee explains what had led to hiring the company and testing the building this past fall.
How the Fire Department Handles a Mental Health Crises
Montana is facing a serious and life-threatening issue, and Havre is no exception. According to data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, for all age groups, Montana has ranked in the top five for suicide rates in the nation, for the past thirty years. And in Montana between 2011-20 the youth suicide (ages 11-17) rate is 11.9/100,000. This is more than double the national rate for the same age group (4.98).
What’s Changed in the Beaver Creek Park
Hill County has something special that no other county in the United States has. Hill County is home to Beaver Creek Park, the largest county owned park in the nation. Lou Hagner a member of the Beaver Creek Park Board explains the evolution of the park from the past to present.
A Local Legend
A local Havre cowboy has received a high honor and gained notoriety through his successful rodeo career. “Dick” Granell has recently been inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and he considers it an amazing honor. “Pretty brilliant honor I would say. I feel pretty happy anyway, thank...
A Nation Wide Trend
Hill County holds multiple records. Hill County has the largest county owned park, Beaver Creek Park, and now Hill County has the largest drone program in the state of Montana according to Hill County drone Program administrator Josh Miller. Josh Miller also believes that drone programs are a nationwide trend...
Montana Officials Honored
The Montana High School Association announced the 2022-23 Service Years Award list for members of the MOA.
