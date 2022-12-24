Read full article on original website
Steelers sign ex-Giants LB
The Steelers are welcoming a new member. Pittsburgh has signed linebacker Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad, Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Crowder was the 2020 NFL Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant, having been the last pick of the...
Packers sign ex-Rutgers star
Bo Melton is on the move. The Green Bay Packers signed the former Rutgers star onto its active roster off of the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad on Tuesday. Melton could make his NFL debut on Sunday, when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. He has remained on the Seahawks’ practice roster throughout the regular season. In his preseason debut, he led his team in receiving yards (47 on two catches) against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game on today? (12/29/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Titans | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the Tennessee Titans, led by quarterback Malik Willis, in an NFL Week 17 football game on Thursday, December 29, 2022 (12/29/2022) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Cowboys have clinched a playoff spot. The Titans are still alive, but cannot...
Eagles player predicts Super Bowl victory
What does 2023 have in store for the Philadelphia Eagles?. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is predicting a trip to Super Bowl LVII. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in November. He hyped up fans with a special, cryptic message on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter:
Giants’ Tyrod Taylor impressed by how Daniel Jones has delivered in ‘those got-to-have-it moments’
The biggest game of Daniel Jones’ life is directly in front of him and the biggest decision of Joe Schoen’s short career as Giants general manager is not too far down the road. The game, of course, is Sunday when the Giants play the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife...
NFL Insider: Jets owner ‘isn’t sold on’ Robert Saleh | Housecleaning coming?
How will the New York Jets shake things up for next year?. It’s once again a difficult time to root for the Jets, who have recently named Mike White as starting quarterback after he was cleared from his rib injury. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And...
How ex-Jet Jason Pinnock became ‘diamond’ for Giants after Xavier McKinney’s ATV accident
Now, almost two months later, the details are a bit foggy for Jason Pinnock. Maybe defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson called to tell him the news. Or it might’ve been the assistant secondary coach, Mike Treier. Either way, the shocking message was clear: Xavier McKinney, the Giants’ starting free...
