Steelers sign ex-Giants LB

The Steelers are welcoming a new member. Pittsburgh has signed linebacker Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad, Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Crowder was the 2020 NFL Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant, having been the last pick of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Packers sign ex-Rutgers star

Bo Melton is on the move. The Green Bay Packers signed the former Rutgers star onto its active roster off of the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad on Tuesday. Melton could make his NFL debut on Sunday, when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. He has remained on the Seahawks’ practice roster throughout the regular season. In his preseason debut, he led his team in receiving yards (47 on two catches) against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Eagles player predicts Super Bowl victory

What does 2023 have in store for the Philadelphia Eagles?. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is predicting a trip to Super Bowl LVII. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in November. He hyped up fans with a special, cryptic message on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
