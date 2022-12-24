Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How ex-Jet Jason Pinnock became ‘diamond’ for Giants after Xavier McKinney’s ATV accident
Now, almost two months later, the details are a bit foggy for Jason Pinnock. Maybe defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson called to tell him the news. Or it might’ve been the assistant secondary coach, Mike Treier. Either way, the shocking message was clear: Xavier McKinney, the Giants’ starting free...
After Eagles’ zone defense was dissected by Cowboys, what’s the plan vs. Saints with so much at stake?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott was running as fast as he could to catch Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. On a third-and-30 play, somehow Hilton had slipped behind Scott and caught a pass from quarterback Zak Prescott for 52 yards at a crucial point — a turning point — in a game that had so much riding on it.
Giants’ Tyrod Taylor impressed by how Daniel Jones has delivered in ‘those got-to-have-it moments’
The biggest game of Daniel Jones’ life is directly in front of him and the biggest decision of Joe Schoen’s short career as Giants general manager is not too far down the road. The game, of course, is Sunday when the Giants play the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife...
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game on today? (12/29/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Titans | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the Tennessee Titans, led by quarterback Malik Willis, in an NFL Week 17 football game on Thursday, December 29, 2022 (12/29/2022) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Cowboys have clinched a playoff spot. The Titans are still alive, but cannot...
Jets’ top options to replace Zach Wilson in 2023 | Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew, more
The Jets have gotten a lot of things right this season. The fact that they are still fighting for a playoff spot and an above .500 record with two weeks remaining in the season proves that much. But one thing that general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh clearly...
Another team could steal Carlos Correa during stalled Mets contract talks
This story sounds familiar. That’s because last week, the San Francisco Giants let go of a 13-year, $350 million contract with Carlos Correa. And the same thing could happen with the Mets. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets swooped in after the Giants expressed concern...
NFL Insider: Jets owner ‘isn’t sold on’ Robert Saleh | Housecleaning coming?
How will the New York Jets shake things up for next year?. It’s once again a difficult time to root for the Jets, who have recently named Mike White as starting quarterback after he was cleared from his rib injury. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And...
Packers sign ex-Rutgers star
Bo Melton is on the move. The Green Bay Packers signed the former Rutgers star onto its active roster off of the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad on Tuesday. Melton could make his NFL debut on Sunday, when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. He has remained on the Seahawks’ practice roster throughout the regular season. In his preseason debut, he led his team in receiving yards (47 on two catches) against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Injured Eagles star chooses between surgery and playoffs
You can’t keep Lane Johnson out of the game. The Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle who needs abdominal surgery will put it off in order to participate in the playoffs. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday: After consulting with numerous experts, including...
Eagles player predicts Super Bowl victory
What does 2023 have in store for the Philadelphia Eagles?. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is predicting a trip to Super Bowl LVII. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in November. He hyped up fans with a special, cryptic message on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter:
