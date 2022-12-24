Read full article on original website
Paul McCartney and ‘Jersey Girl’ wife visit a cafe in New Jersey
BERNARDS — A Somerset County restaurant owner has shared his encounter with icon Paul McCartney and the rockstar’s wife, a New Jersey native. Chris Chutnik, owner of Blue Café, said "Sir Paul" and Nancy Shevell stopped in on Friday. The cafe has been open in Basking Ridge for four years.
