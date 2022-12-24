Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Knowles’ game plan, approach to the CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Georgia Preparing For Ohio State Defense That “Does Their Jobs”
Even after surrendering 45 points to Michigan Nov. 26, there’s little doubt Ohio State’s defense is better than a year ago. The Buckeyes’ numbers are better across the board, as they allow fewer points, total yards, rushing yards and passing yards. Georgia, OSU’s opponent for the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 31, had coaches and players give their thoughts on the renovated unit of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles Wednesday.
OSU Defense Focused On Fixing Mistakes, Playing Angry
Michigan’s offense hit five home runs against Ohio State’s defense in what proved the Buckeyes’ demise. Blasts of 45, 69, 75, 75 and 85 yards netted the Wolverines five touchdowns in their 45-23 victory Nov. 26. Wide receivers were left open, run fits weren’t made and players...
Ohio State Defensive Front Preparing For Bennett’s Rushing Ability
The Ohio State defense has had to battle dual-threat quarterbacks on numerous occasions this season, however its most daunting challenge to date approaches against top-ranked Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has emerged as a threat to opposing defenses through the air and...
Kevin Wilson Continuing To Balance Peach Bowl Preparation With Tulsa Job
Everyone at Ohio State is hard at work preparing for the Peach Bowl on Saturday and the challenge that awaits in Georgia, the defending national champions, but one member of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff is having to pull double duty. Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson –...
No. 3 Ohio State Moves To 14-0 With 81-48 Win Over Northwestern
No. 3 Ohio State continues to live among the nation’s unbeaten, going on the road to take down Northwestern, 81-48, on Wednesday to move to 14-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. The Wildcats (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) stayed close to Ohio State through the game’s early...
Williams Ramping Up Activity But “Under The Weather” Prior To Peach Bowl
Ohio State’s running backs room was in flux for much of the second half of the season, with Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson each missing games down the stretch. Henderson’s injury was enough to hold him out of Ohio State’s College Football Playoff run, which kicks off on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Although Williams has battled injury for much of the season, he’s made a push to play against the Bulldogs during Ohio State’s bowl practices throughout December. Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Williams has been ramping up activity with the desire to compete on Saturday.
Georgia Has “A Lot Of Respect” For Ohio State’s Receiver Group
When Ohio State takes the field against Georgia on Saturday in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes will trot out any number of potential receiving targets for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have led the way this season, with Julian Fleming, Xavier Johnson and tight end Cade...
Transfer Tight End CJ Dippre Commits To Alabama Over Ohio State
Ohio State missed out on an opportunity to bolster its depth at tight end on Tuesday as Maryland transfer CJ Dippre committed to Alabama over the Buckeyes. Dippre spent the last two seasons with the Terrapins, hauling in 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns this year while starting in all 12 games. Against Ohio State on Nov. 19, Dippre snagged four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Ohio State Honing Into Fundamentals Against Physical Georgia Squad
During the past two seasons, Ohio State’s bitter rival Michigan has made its living on dominating the trenches while overwhelming opponents with its physicality. That blueprint has carried the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten titles and a pair of appearances in the College Football Playoff. The Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio...
Keinholz An Important Addition For OSU
With each passing year the policy of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to take a quarterback each recruiting cycle appears increasingly intelligent. The transfer portal and NIL have created a yearly quarterback carousel heretofore unseen in the ranks of college football. Among the schools who brought in new starting signal callers from the transfer market ahead of the 2022 season were such powerhouses as Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Pitt, South Carolina, Oregon, West Virginia, Kansas State and Ole Miss.
