Ohio State’s running backs room was in flux for much of the second half of the season, with Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson each missing games down the stretch. Henderson’s injury was enough to hold him out of Ohio State’s College Football Playoff run, which kicks off on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Although Williams has battled injury for much of the season, he’s made a push to play against the Bulldogs during Ohio State’s bowl practices throughout December. Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Williams has been ramping up activity with the desire to compete on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO