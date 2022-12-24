Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Related
Baby hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle in Minneapolis
A baby found inside a stolen car was rescued by police in south Minneapolis Tuesday night, then taken to the hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia. A spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department said the 6-month-old was found in the parked car on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue at around 8:08 p.m. Police did not say how long the baby was in the vehicle before being discovered.
Sheriff: Preliminary evidence shows George Musser died from extreme cold
STILLWATER, Minn. — As family and friends continue to mourn 20-year-old George Musser, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the circumstances leading up to his death. In a press release shared Wednesday, the department said Musser was wearing a flannel, shirt, jeans, stocking cap and...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County believe a man found dead near Elko New Market on Friday morning might've crashed a stolen vehicle before dying of cold weather exposure. The Hennepin County...
Sheriff: George Musser died of cold weather exposure after leaving Stillwater bar
Exposure to extreme cold is likely what killed George Musser, the Stillwater 20-year-old who was reported missing on Dec. 24 and found dead in Bayport Township on Christmas night. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Musser left Brian's Bar & Grill in downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. He...
Police: Missing 11-year-old home and safe
MINNEAPOLIS — According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, an 11-year-old girl reported missing from Minneapolis is home and safe as of Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, the Minneapolis Police Department asked for the public's help in finding the missing girl. She was last seen...
Firefighter hospitalized battling Saturday morning fire
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling through a hole while battling a fire early Saturday morning. A person rescued from the fire was also hospitalized. In a series of tweets, the Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a 2...
Man looking to find his stolen snow plow truck
MINNEAPOLIS — Retirement for Ed Irwin doesn't look much like rest. Many days he is out shoveling or plowing snow, working along several young people he has hired. "I have a social entrepreneurship project that I started several years ago, working with young people, young adults and elders trying to bring them together," Irwin said.
1 dead, firefighter suffers third-degree burns while battling north Minneapolis fire
MINNEAPOLIS -- A person is dead and a firefighter is injured after a fire in north Minneapolis.Crews arrived at the scene of a 2 1/2 story boarded-up home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North a round 7 a.m. They started attacking the fire from the outside, but soon moved to an interior fire attack.Crews found a victim on the first floor and performed CPR. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but the victim was prounounced dead.A second alarm was called for assistance. One firefighter was injured after falling through a hole that burned through the floor. He was rescued by his crew and taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for second and third-degree burns. Crews are still working on extinguishing the fire.
Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.No one was home at the time of the fire.
2-alarm fire in Minneapolis leaves firefighter injured
MINNEAPOLIS — A firefighter was injured Thursday afternoon while battling a house fire in Minneapolis. Around 12:15 p.m. fire crews responded to a report of a fire in a 2 ½ story home located near E. 22nd St. and Elliot Ave. When crews got there they found heavy...
Missing 20-year-old Stillwater man found dead
Police in Stillwater have confirmed that the body of a missing 20-year-old man was found on Christmas Day. Twenty-year-old George Musser was last seen around 2:10 a.m. Saturday at Brian's Bar in Stillwater – and his body was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in Baytown Township, according to an update from Stillwater Police Department.
City: Minneapolis homeless encampment's closure postponed
MINNEAPOLIS — A spokesperson from the city of Minneapolis said Wednesday's planned closure of Northeast's "Quarry Camp" has been postponed, citing a possible "violent confrontation" between advocates and city staff. "Based on the totality of information the City received this morning, it was clear to us that there was...
fox9.com
Minneapolis police officer charged with assault for beating man who unknowingly shot at cops
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with assault for the beating of a man who unknowingly fired shots at police in an altercation during the 2020 riots. Justin Stetson is charged with third-degree assault for the incident involving Jaleel Stallings. Stallings was with a...
EMS workers meet the baby twins they delivered in back of ambulance
ISANTI, Minn. -- A family just north of the Twin Cities had a special reunion Monday after quite the memorable ambulance ride to the hospital.The last time Megan Swanberg welcomed the Allina EMS crew into her home, she was 30 weeks pregnant with twins and going through contractions."I'm probably a little more nicer this time around," said Megan Swanberg, mother to twins Harper and Harlan.Her husband Reid was far away at the time, so Megan made a plan."I'm just gonna drive myself to the hospital, and my mom's like, 'No you're not,'" said Megan. "She ended up pulling up right...
Hundreds show up for candlelight vigil to honor 20-year-old George Musser
STILLWATER, Minn. — On a silent night in Stillwater, hundreds came together in the cold to honor the life of 20-year-old George Musser. The candlelight vigil was held Monday night in front of the old Lift Bridge just a few hundred feet from the bar where Musser spent some of his last moments in life.
MN AG: Ex-MPD officer Stetson charged with assault in Jaleel Stallings case
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced former Minneapolis police officer Justin Stetson will face assault charges for his alleged use of force against Jaleel Stallings in the 2020 unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office charged Stetson, 34,...
Wendy's House of Soul leaving Harrison neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — Since 2019, Wendy's House of Soul on Glenwood Avenue in north Minneapolis has served one-of-a-kind meals made from the soul, and as a place for community conversations. Even through tragedy and tough times, she's welcomed the community into her store. "The Harrison neighborhood has been amazing," said...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0