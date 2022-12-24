Unfortunately it provides a clear picture as to what really goes on on Capitol Hill this idoit voted against his own bill. Both sides is full of nut cases.
if it isn't a tax cut for the rich or doesn't include slashing "entitlement programs" or taking away people's health care, repubs will not support it.
Let us see in detail the Republican plan. Publish it so every American can look at it and let us see if the Republicans have an answer to the very things they rail against. Show us the plan to make America's policies better for Americans. Otherwise stop bashing the policies actually put forth. Time to pony up or shutup.
