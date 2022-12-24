On December 24, 2022, Leo William Beckstead, beloved husband and father, passed away. Born on February 9, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Leo was the youngest of six children to Merrill “Jake” and Vera Beckstead. Leo was very athletic; he loved playing basketball and was a track star. He graduated from East High School in 1967 and went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s of Science in Metallurgy in 1971 and a PhD in Metallurgy in 1975, both from the University of Utah.

