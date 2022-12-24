Read full article on original website
APD discusses 117 murder suspects arrested this year
Police report reveals more details involving Ruidoso Village manager accused of stalking female employee
RUIDOSO, N.M. — A story Target 7 first brought to you last week of Ruidoso's Village manager, Timothy Dodge, put on paid administrative leave following a temporary restraining order filed by a female employee alleging he used security cameras to stalk her. The police report reveals unwanted gifts of...
VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows thieves slashing tires around 4:30 a.m. Monday in Rio Rancho near 528 and High Resort Blvd. “It was really sad the day after Christmas too. Like, wake up to that,” Lori Wright said. Her next-door neighbors are now stuck with a $1,200 bill. Her neighbors aren’t the only ones […]
‘Grinch punks’ hit Rio Rancho neighborhood, slash tires
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday thieves struck in Rio Rancho again Monday morning, but they weren’t just destroying Christmas decorations. Vehicles were also targeted. Alicia Padilla and her family woke up the day after Christmas to a disappointing site. “My husband woke up to seeing and noticing…wires all over our driveway. And then [I] […]
New Mexico marine charged with raping teenager
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico marine has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley had an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl earlier this year, while he was in Albuquerque on leave from the Marine Corps in North Carolina. The relationship came to light after the girl’s […]
Two nail salon customers try to run off without paying
BCSO: Woman used hammer to rob Family Dollar
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for the woman who robbed a Family Dollar with a hammer. Deputies say a woman stole items from the store on Isleta near Don Felipe on December 12. When an employee tried to stop her, BCSO says the woman pulled out a hammer. The suspect then fled southbound […]
Two girls attempt skipping out on Albuquerque nail salon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nail salon takes matters into its own hands after two young girls try to leave without paying. A now viral TikTok video shows the moment when the salon staff stops the two girls and clips off their new manicure. The manager at Nini’s Nail Salon says she’s angry anyone would even […]
Southwest Albuquerque sidewalk getting replaced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is replacing the sidewalk along Arenal. Crews began removing parts of the sidewalk on the road from Foothill Drive to Ramirez Road. They will also install a new driveway. The westbound lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The work is expected to be done by Friday […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Minimum wage, Los Lunas cannabis, Winter storm, Christmas tree recycling, Robot server
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] New Mexico among 27 states seeing increase to minimum wage – Starting Sunday January 1, the minimum wage in New Mexico will go up to $12 an hour, or $3 an hour for workers receiving tips. It’s the last incremental increase under a state law that was approved […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho tire slashing, Dark street lights, Snow and rain, New Year’s trash collection, Uber discount
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers – Rio Rancho police are investigating a second mass tire slashing that hit a neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday near 528 and High Resort. Police say officers responded to several reports of tire slashing throughout the city Monday. […]
APD: ‘Pedestrian error’ cause of overnight crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say ‘pedestrian error’ is the cause of a deadly accident overnight. They were called to the I-25 frontage road near Alameda in northeast Albuquerque around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a man walking in the middle of the road. By the time officers arrived, the man was hit by an […]
Larry Barker’s best 2022 investigations
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been another year of stories of abuse, neglect, and potentially deadly situations uncovered by Larry Barker. Some of his best are highlighted here, including stories of corruption at APD, broken fire hydrants, and dangerous bridges across the state. APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated While assigned to the […]
APD makes connection between 2 murders with 2019 Christmas shooting
Any information on these shootings can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
Trash collection halted for New Year's
Supply chain issues causing Albuquerque streetlights to go unfixed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say streetlights played a role in an early morning pedestrian crash Monday that left one man dead. A small Honda SUV hit a pedestrian on the I-25 frontage road south of Tramway at Eagle Rock. According to officers, the street lights were out on the west side making the area very […]
APD: One person found dead in hotel room
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Friday. APD says officers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel near Menaul and University to reports of a tenant who appeared to be dead in a room. Police determined the person was dead and APD’s homicide unit […]
Albuquerque police: Man dies following early morning crash
Authorities are still investigating.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Santa Fe sheriffs need public’s help in locating November homicide suspect
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an accused killer. Michael Sweeney is charged with killing Adan Ponce in November. His body was found wrapped in a tarp at a home on Arroyo Coyote. The sheriff’s office says Sweeney is known to drive a dark-colored […]
