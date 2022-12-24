ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Woman critically injured in Kansas house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in a house fire on Monday in Shawnee County. Just after 6p.m. crews responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1278 SW Lincoln Avenue, according to Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Rosie Nichols. During their initial search, firefighters located a woman trapped...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred early on Christmas morning. Officials said around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, TPD officers were dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. involving one vehicle. A car travelling west on SE 37th St left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a nearby front yard.
TOPEKA, KS
truecrimedaily

Missing Omaha mom’s remains found in Kansas 1 month after her disappearance

TOPEKA, Kansas (TCD) -- The remains of a missing 43-year-old mother from Nebraska were found last week after a month-long search for her. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 21, detectives in Omaha "identified a location of interest" near Topeka that they believed had connections to Cari Allen’s disappearance. They contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department, who went to the area of 2249 SW 57th St. to investigate.
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

Holton woman dies in weather related accident

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
HOLTON, KS
WIBW

TPD searching for aggravated burglary person of interest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for an individual in relation to a recent robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. released the photo above Tuesday. They are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to an ongoing aggravated battery and burglary that happened November 27 in the area of 1000 SW Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of forgery and theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Colton J. Dunaway of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on a Jackson County Kansas warrant on requested charges of forgery and theft. Dunaway was jailed...
ATCHISON, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Brown County Sheriff

* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large

JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

3 hospitalized after icy roads cause head-on collision with semi

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital - including two teens - after icy roads caused a head-on collision between a passenger car and semi-truck near the Nebraska border. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews...
SABETHA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Multiple Vehicle Involved in Crash on I-29

A St Joseph driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident on I-29 in Buchanan County around noon Saturday. The Highway Patrol’s report says 3 vehicles were heading northbound on I-29. 51-year-old Wendy Teague of St Joseph was following a vehicle too closely and attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the back of a vehicle driving by 19-year-old Caveon Weston of St Joseph. Weston’s vehicle then struck the back of a third vehicle being operated by 27 year old Spencer Jones of Savannah. The vehicles operated by Teague and Weston were totaled from the accident. Jones’ vehicle had minor damage.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy