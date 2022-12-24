ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals’ JJ Watt announces retirement from NFL via tweet

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he’s leaving the NFL. He included a picture of his newborn son, who was at the Cardinals’ game Sunday:. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. “My last ever NFL home game. “My heart is filled with...
Calling Deion Sanders a sellout ignores the growing role of clout-chasing in college sports | Opinion

For most college football coaches, the move from a mid-major conference to a Power Five conference would be met with widespread praise. Not so for Deion Sanders. When the Pro Football Hall of Famer announced he would be leaving Jackson State University, where he has coached the football team since 2020, to become head coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, many ardent fans and supporters reacted with dismay and disbelief – particularly his fans and supporters from the Black community.
JACKSON, MS
