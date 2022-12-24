Read full article on original website
Browns fine, bench Myles Garrett over a disciplinary issue: coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski proved on Saturday that he won’t play favorites. He benched Myles Garrett for the first drive of the Browns’ 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday for a disciplinary reason, stating “that was just a team thing. That was my decision.”
bet365 Ohio bonus code delivers $100 pre-launch reward for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, sports lovers in Ohio looking for action with no real downside can earn a $100 sign-up bonus by...
Alabama assistant coach Bill O’Brien says he’s had no recent contact with Patriots
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whose two-year contract with the school expires after this season, said Wednesday he has not spoken to anyone with the New England Patriots since he visited their facility in April. “I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien...
Cardinals’ JJ Watt announces retirement from NFL via tweet
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he’s leaving the NFL. He included a picture of his newborn son, who was at the Cardinals’ game Sunday:. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. “My last ever NFL home game. “My heart is filled with...
Calling Deion Sanders a sellout ignores the growing role of clout-chasing in college sports | Opinion
For most college football coaches, the move from a mid-major conference to a Power Five conference would be met with widespread praise. Not so for Deion Sanders. When the Pro Football Hall of Famer announced he would be leaving Jackson State University, where he has coached the football team since 2020, to become head coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, many ardent fans and supporters reacted with dismay and disbelief – particularly his fans and supporters from the Black community.
Penn State’s 2023 WR plan: How will the Lions move on from Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley?
Parker Washington’s Penn State career is over after three years. The injured wideout declared for the 2023 NFL draft earlier this month. Washington caught 146 passes for 1,920 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 32 career games. Mitchell Tinsley joined the Lions in 2022 after spending time at Western...
The 20 best players in the College Football Playoff: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah analyze the four teams in the College Football Playoff by drafting the 20 best players from those teams. There isn’t an obvious No. 1 choice, so the selection...
