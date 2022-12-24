ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KSR's Christmas Eve & Christmas Sports Viewing Guide

By Tyler Thompson
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UdgR_0jtZlSbr00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Merry Christmas Eve, Big Blue Nation! The weather outside is still pretty frightful, but the sports on television this weekend are so delightful. Whether you’re stuck inside or making the trek to grandma’s to be stuck inside, here’s what’s on TV to keep you entertained in between presents and meals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2ocT_0jtZlSbr00
Wesley Hitt | Getty Images

CHRISTMAS EVE

College Football

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Warm up with the one bowl game on this weekend, the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl. Tonight at 8 p.m., Middle Tennessee State takes on San Diego State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu.

NFL

There are 11 NFL games on Christmas Eve, many featuring former Cats. Here’s hoping YouTubeTV will allow me to keep the Nashville market when I log in so I can watch the Titans vs. the Texans up here in Danville.

TIMEAWAYHOMETV

1:00 PMBuffaloChicagoCBS

1:00 PMNew Orleans (L. Young)ClevelandCBS

1:00 PMHoustonTennessee (B. Dupree, L. Johnson)CBS

1:00 PMSeattleKansas City (D. Kinnard)FOX

1:00 PMNew York Giants (W. Robinson – IR)Minnesota (Z. Smith)FOX

1:00 PMCincinnati (Y. Corker)New England (L. Bowden, Q. Mosley)CBS

1:00 PMDetroit (J. Paschal, L. Stenberg)Carolina (P. Hoskins, M. McCall)FOX

1:00 PMAtlanta (J. Ali)

FOX

4:05 PMWashington (J. Davis)San FranciscoCBS

4:25 PMPhiladelphiaDallas (Q. Bohanna, K. Joseph)FOX

8:15 PMLas VegasPittsburgh (B. Snell)NFL Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8lqf_0jtZlSbr00
Photo by Justin Tafoya | Getty Images

CHRISTMAS DAY

College Basketball

If you’d rather watch college hoops than NBA, the Diamond Head Classic is wrapping up in Honolulu and DePaul and Creighton are squaring off in Omaha. Go Fighting DeWayne Peevys!

TIMEAWAYHOMETV

1:30 PMSeattleGeorge WashingtonESPNU

3:30 PMIonaPepperdineESPNU

4:30 PMDePaulCreightonFOX

6:30 PMUtah StateWashington StateESPN2

8:30 PMSMUHawai’iESPN2

NFL

Three NFL games on Christmas, one featuring Mr. Golden Eyes himself, Randall Cobb.

TIMEAWAYHOMETV

1:00 PMGreen Bay (R. Cobb)MiamiFOX

4:30 PMDenverLos Angeles Rams (TJ Carter)CBS

8:20 PMTampa Bay (M. Edwards)ArizonaNBC

NBA

We’ll have a more thorough BBNBA Christmas Day Preview for you in a bit, but here are the games and Cats that will be featured on ABC and ESPN all day long.

TIMEAWAYHOMETV

12:00 PMPhiladelphia (T. Maxey)New York (I. Quickley, J. Randle)ABC, ESPN

2:30 PMLA Lakers (A. Davis – Out, W. Gabriel)DallasABC, ESPN

5:00 PMMilwaukeeBostonABC, ESPN

8:00 PMMemphisGolden StateABC, ESPN

10:30 PMPhoenix (D. Booker)Denver (J. Murray)ABC, ESPN

If you need a break from sports, there’s a Yellowstone marathon on Paramount all Christmas Day long. Because nothing says quality fun time with the family like the dysfunctional Duttons.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Oregon offensive lineman Bram Walden commits to transfer to Arizona State

Former Oregon offensive lineman Bram Walden has found his next career stop. Walden, a former 4-star recruit who spent two seasons with the Ducks, announced on Monday that he has committed to transfer to Arizona State. At ASU, Walden will be reunited with former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was announced as the Sun Devils’ next head coach in November.
TEMPE, AZ
On3.com

Agiye Hall enters transfer portal

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Inside Texas reported last week that Hall was no longer with the program and another portal entrance for the former five-star was expected. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

2024 Five-Star PG Boogie Fland recaps visit to UNC

Boogie Fland, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard out of White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac, ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 point guard nationally. The On3 Consensus is the average ranking from all...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

USC Offers Defensive Tackle in the Transfer Portal

USC’s search for immediate help along the defensive line continued Monday as the Trojans extended an offer to Texas State transfer tackle Davon Sears. Sears is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound tackle who enrolled at Texas State as a three-star junior college prospect out of Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College in the 2021 class. He spent two years at Ellsworth, where he had 15 tackles and two sacks in five games as a sophomore. Sears did not see action at Texas State in 2021 and then had 15 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections this fall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Bo Nix explains why he is playing in Holiday Bowl

Bo Nix isn’t done yet. After a career-best senior season after transferring to Oregon, he has elected to stay in Eugene and play for the Ducks again next season. The final step between now and then, though, is his last game of the 2022 season against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

KSR Show Thread 12/29: Well, that sucked

Kentucky opened SEC play with a big stinker at Missouri. It sucked. It was an awful experience for all Kentucky basketball games. Sometimes, the only way to cope is to talk it out. Let’s do that Thursday morning on Kentucky Sports Radio. Join in on the fun by calling...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

2024 Four-Star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson names final 4

Four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson of Lafayette (LA) Lafayette Christian Academy is down to four schools– Georgia, LSU, Florida, and Colorado. The 5-foot-11, 175 pounder went in-depth on his finalists. Georgia. Coach Monken has been essential to this whole process, also just the winning tradition that is there reminds...
LAFAYETTE, LA
On3.com

An underrated matchup to watch in Fiesta Bowl between Michigan, TCU

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Michigan Wolverines football and TCU will do battle Saturday afternoon at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, with a trip to the national title game on the line. There are plenty of star players like TCU quarterback Max Duggan, wideout Quentin Johnston, Michigan signal-caller J.J. McCarthy, running back Donovan Edwards and others set to take the field. However, there’s a matchup that isn’t getting as much publicity, yet will be crucial in helping determine the outcome.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Alamo Bowl: How to watch Texas vs. Washington

The postseason reward for No. 20 Texas’ 8-4 season is a Valero Alamo Bowl tilt with the No. 12 Washington Huskies. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $10!]. Washington, who completed a 10-2 regular season campaign, has one of the top offenses in...
SEATTLE, WA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
93K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy