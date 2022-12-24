KSR's Christmas Eve & Christmas Sports Viewing Guide

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Merry Christmas Eve, Big Blue Nation! The weather outside is still pretty frightful, but the sports on television this weekend are so delightful. Whether you’re stuck inside or making the trek to grandma’s to be stuck inside, here’s what’s on TV to keep you entertained in between presents and meals.

CHRISTMAS EVE

College Football

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Warm up with the one bowl game on this weekend, the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl. Tonight at 8 p.m., Middle Tennessee State takes on San Diego State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu.

NFL

There are 11 NFL games on Christmas Eve, many featuring former Cats. Here’s hoping YouTubeTV will allow me to keep the Nashville market when I log in so I can watch the Titans vs. the Texans up here in Danville.

TIMEAWAYHOMETV

1:00 PMBuffaloChicagoCBS

1:00 PMNew Orleans (L. Young)ClevelandCBS

1:00 PMHoustonTennessee (B. Dupree, L. Johnson)CBS

1:00 PMSeattleKansas City (D. Kinnard)FOX

1:00 PMNew York Giants (W. Robinson – IR)Minnesota (Z. Smith)FOX

1:00 PMCincinnati (Y. Corker)New England (L. Bowden, Q. Mosley)CBS

1:00 PMDetroit (J. Paschal, L. Stenberg)Carolina (P. Hoskins, M. McCall)FOX

1:00 PMAtlanta (J. Ali)

FOX

4:05 PMWashington (J. Davis)San FranciscoCBS

4:25 PMPhiladelphiaDallas (Q. Bohanna, K. Joseph)FOX

8:15 PMLas VegasPittsburgh (B. Snell)NFL Network

CHRISTMAS DAY

College Basketball

If you’d rather watch college hoops than NBA, the Diamond Head Classic is wrapping up in Honolulu and DePaul and Creighton are squaring off in Omaha. Go Fighting DeWayne Peevys!

TIMEAWAYHOMETV

1:30 PMSeattleGeorge WashingtonESPNU

3:30 PMIonaPepperdineESPNU

4:30 PMDePaulCreightonFOX

6:30 PMUtah StateWashington StateESPN2

8:30 PMSMUHawai’iESPN2

NFL

Three NFL games on Christmas, one featuring Mr. Golden Eyes himself, Randall Cobb.

TIMEAWAYHOMETV

1:00 PMGreen Bay (R. Cobb)MiamiFOX

4:30 PMDenverLos Angeles Rams (TJ Carter)CBS

8:20 PMTampa Bay (M. Edwards)ArizonaNBC

NBA

We’ll have a more thorough BBNBA Christmas Day Preview for you in a bit, but here are the games and Cats that will be featured on ABC and ESPN all day long.

TIMEAWAYHOMETV

12:00 PMPhiladelphia (T. Maxey)New York (I. Quickley, J. Randle)ABC, ESPN

2:30 PMLA Lakers (A. Davis – Out, W. Gabriel)DallasABC, ESPN

5:00 PMMilwaukeeBostonABC, ESPN

8:00 PMMemphisGolden StateABC, ESPN

10:30 PMPhoenix (D. Booker)Denver (J. Murray)ABC, ESPN

If you need a break from sports, there’s a Yellowstone marathon on Paramount all Christmas Day long. Because nothing says quality fun time with the family like the dysfunctional Duttons.