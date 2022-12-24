A CT Marine arrived just in time to save a student from a burning car. His heroics were rewarded with a path to his dream.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Related
1Seriously Injured In Southington Crash On I-691, State Police Say
A section of I-691 West was shut down in Connecticut following a two-car crash with one person seriously injured. The crash took place in Hartford County around 6:45 a.m. in Southington near Exit 4. According to state police, a 42-year-old Meriden man driving a 2008 Kia Rio was stopped or...
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Stacey Lane – Dir. Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Stacey Lane, Director Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH, about this program, how it works and who might benefit from it. In this segment, Stacey Lane answers the following questions:. What is a Home Hospital?. How...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for bar fight in Milford
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Officers said that a man was arrested for breaching the peace at MyBar. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 12 Broad Street. The victim stated that Justin Lavorgna, 34, from Shelton became hostile when he was told to stop vaping at the bar. Lavorgna attacked...
Mother, Son, 55-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victims Of Triple-Fatal Christmas West Hartford Crash
Police have released the identities of three people killed in a two-car Christmas Day crash in Connecticut, including a mother and son. The crash took place in West Hartford around 6:50 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Novellette Bailey, age 55, Faye Dawson-Judkins, age 52, and...
Officials ID 32-year-old man killed in Waterbury double shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have announced the name of a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Waterbury. Dennis Rolon, of Waterbury, was killed after being shot Monday night while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of 264 Walnut St. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was also shot, and […]
trumbulltimes.com
Former Lender's Bagels, Gold Medal West Haven site sells for $1.4 million
WEST HAVEN — New developers may take an abandoned bakery on the Boston Post Road and see their dough begin to rise. According to a sale deed, Five Star Brothers LLC in Stamford purchased 958 and 978 Boston Post Road, the former site of Lender's Bagels and then Gold Medal Bakery until 2015, from a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based company. The Dec. 2 sale of the two properties, which cover roughly two acres, was for $1.4 million, roughly the appraised value of the two sites, according to city land records.
WTNH.com
The Law Down: Car Accidents During Work Hours
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to CT Style Express. Today, we bring you. The Law Down – where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues. Today’s topic is: Car Accidents During Work Hours. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko asks Attorney Goff, “What...
Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
Three die in West Hartford car crash
It happened at 6:49 on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
NBC Connecticut
I-691 West in Meriden, Southington Reopens After Serious Crash
Interstate 691 west in Meriden and Southington has reopened after a serious crash on Wednesday morning. State police previously said the highway was closed at exit 4 in Southington. It was also closed at exit 6 in Meriden and traffic was being diverted off of the highway. The highway has...
Police: Man dies after hit and run on Division Street in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – The victim of a hit-and-run has died after succumbing to the injuries he sustained after being struck by a car in Derby, police said. The victim had been hit by a car on Division Street near the railroad crossing at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Dec. 15. The car that struck the […]
Eyewitness News
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Bristol police said the child died in June 2022. Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, and Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, both of New Britain, were arrested and taken into custody...
Guardrail impales car
MANCHESTER — Minor injuries were reported after a guardrail impaled a vehicle that crashed into it on Interstate 384 Monday afternoon. Officials from Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said a single vehicle accident caused the guardrail to separate and then impale a black sedan. The guardrail traveled through the center...
Driver missing in Old Saybrook crash
Since a car crashed into a stand of trees in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, police have not been able to find the driver, who is believed to be 64-year-old Robert Lagno.
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
News 12
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in east Hartford town
A man was attacked by a bobcat in the town of Colombia, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say. The incident happened on Friday on Hunt Road while the man was walking. Colombia Animal Control responded to the area after the report, but was unable to locate the...
ctexaminer.com
East Haven and Airport Expansion is the most Transformative Issue for 2023.
An Open Letter to Mr. Jorge Roberts, CEO Avports, Facilities Management at Tweed-New Haven Airport. Our streets in East Haven flooded today. The major road, Hemingway Avenue, flooded at Short Beach and Coe Avenues all the way to Proto Drive. Do you care? Planes were diverted to Bradley Airport today. Do you care? Burr street residents and idling cars had to watch Avelo attempt to land in 45-60 mph winds multiple times, only to fail every landing. Do you care? The hundreds of idling cars do not know that the flights are diverted. Once they find out, they have to drive 40-45 minutes to pick up passengers at Bradley Airport. We have falling temperatures from 50s to 10s and ice forming on surfaces inside wetlands. This is wrong. Do you care? I do.
North Haven firefighter died of heart disease, coroner says
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven firefighter who died in the line of duty Monday died of heart disease, according to Connecticut’s chief medical examiner. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife and mother. News 8 learned […]
Stamford Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In New Canaan
A 62-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she drove drunk in New Canaan. An officer was on patrol on Old Stamford Road at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, when he pulled over a vehicle for failure to obey a traffic control signal, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
westportjournal.com
Motorboat marooned on Exit 17 median
WESTPORT — A battered old boat has been beached on the Exit 17 southbound median. The maritime mystery is likely a simple — albeit brazen — case of illegal dumping. The Sea Ray 200 apparently was trailered to the grassy area between Interstate 95, the ramp and Saugatuck Avenue, and dumped. A pair of ribbed rollers from a trailer appear to have snapped off during the caper.
Comments / 3