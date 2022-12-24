ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Nick Emmanwori Exclusive Interview

By Kendall Smith
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NHwW_0jtZkTJX00

Join South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori and Kendall Smith in this exclusive interview on Gamecock Central presented by Garnet Trust.

A true freshman, Emmanwori had a stand-out season for South Carolina, earning multiple freshman All-American honors for his performance on the year.

In this interview, Emmanwori talks about his season, the Clemson game, the Gator Bowl, and much more. Watch by clicking the video below.

South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori dubbed SEC all-freshman team

By Collyn Taylor

A strong season for South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is still receiving plenty of recognition.

The Gamecocks’ starter was named to the league’s All-Freshman team after starting 11 of the team’s 12 regular season games. He finished with 78 tackles, 59 of which were solo, and had a fumble recovery, two hurries and a pass breakup.

Emmanwori was a steal for South Carolina, under the radar at first but surging to a four-star prospect before enrolling with the Gamecocks.

He came in as a backup to RJ Roderick but was thrust into a starting role due to a Roderick arm injury. Emmanwori played well and never looked back.

He was part of a South Carolina defense that flashed at times this season and helped the Gamecocks to an 8-4 regular season culminating in the Gator Bowl Dec. 30.

Emmanwori was part of South Carolina’s 2022 recruiting class, Beamer’s first full cycle in Columbia. On3 considered him the No. 228 player in the country. He checked in as the No. 325 player nationally in the consensus rankings.

Full release from South Carolina media relations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (December 8, 2022) – University of South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori has been named to the SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

Emmanwori, a 6-4, 218-pounder from Irmo, S.C. (Irmo High School), started 11 of 12 games for South Carolina in 2022, leading the Gamecocks in tackles with 78. He is tied for 16th in the SEC with 6.5 tackles per game while tying for the league-lead with 59 solo tackles, the top mark among true freshmen in the country. He added a fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries and a pass break up.

Emmanwori has previously been named First-Team True Freshman All-America by PFF and On3, and was a Second Team Freshman All-America according to CFN and The Athletic.

Emmanwori and the Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 30, when they travel to Jacksonville, Fla. to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) in the 78th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Game time is set for 3:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.

