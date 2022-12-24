ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel calls Arion Carter 'super athletic'

By Riley Gates
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v04On_0jtZkJjV00
(Photo Courtesy of Arion Carter)

In just the second year of the Josh Heupel era,

fielded the country’s No. 12 overall recruiting class and the No. 5 class in the SEC. Part of that class was linebacker Arion Carter, a four-star recruit that ranked second in the state of Tennessee. During his Signing Day press conference, Heupel detailed what makes Carter such an impressive player for the class.

“Super athletic, smart, competitive,” Heupel said. “One of the more mature guys that I have gone through the process with. You know, what he was looking for. The questions that he asked every time we had a conversation. He pays attention to details. You can notice that by the questions he’s asked about a previous game we played. Also, in the way that he prepared in the games he was going to play. That linebacker position is a position that we had to add guys to depth-wise. I’m proud of the recruitment of Arion. That was big for us as a program. Just in-state too to get two of the top guys in the state. Those guys will be able to help us for a long time.”

A 6-foot-1, 210-pound prospect Carter was receiving heavy recruiting interest from top schools across the country after decommitting from Memphis just before the early signing period. Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn and others were among the schools that had offers out to Carter and were considered to be players in the battle for his commitment. But after taking official visits to Ohio State, Tennessee and Alabama, Carter decided he was going to be a Volunteer.

Joining Tennessee, Carter looks to become a key contributor on a Volunteer defense that looks to take a step forward this year. While Tennessee had an impressive offense, its defense ranked 86th nationally in total defense, giving up 398.8 yards per game this year. The Volunteers also ranked 45th in scoring defense, giving up 23.5 points per game.

Tennessee capping off an impressive season

While it did not make the College Football Playoff or the SEC Championship, Tennessee had an impressive 10-2 season that featured wins over SEC West powers Alabama and LSU. It marked the first 10-win season since 2007.

The Volunteers look to cap that season off with a win in the Orange Bowl. Tennessee faces Clemson in Miami on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Five For Blue Chip Linebacker

Tennessee made the top five for class of 2024 Michigan linebacker Jeremiah Beasley Tuesday. The Vols joined Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky and Pittsburgh in the four-star linebacker’s top group. Beasley is one of the top junior linebackers in the country ranking as a four-star and the nation’s No. 250...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Clemson Player Has Blunt Reaction To Viral Joe Milton Throw

With the Orange Bowl set for this Friday night, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton showed off his arm strength by chucking an orange the length of a football field. The video of Milton immediately went viral on social media. It gained so much attention that even Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry commented on it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Linebacker Returning To Knoxville For Senior Season

Tennessee inside linebacker Aaron Beasley is “coming back for sure” for his final season of eligibility, the Georgia native shared with media at Orange Bowl press conference’s Tuesday. Beasley started at inside linebacker all season for Tennessee where he played beside Jeremy Banks and Juwan Mitchell most...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Justin Williams-Thomas Announces His Next College Football Program

Former four-star running back Justin Williams-Thomas only spent one season in Knoxville before hitting the transfer portal on Dec. 5. And now, on Tuesday morning, Williams-Thomas has announced his next landing spot. According to his own Twitter account, Williams-Thomas is taking his talents to Stanford University. The 6-foot, 210-pound running...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

The Starting Five: Tennessee Basketball Opens SEC Play

Tennessee basketball (10-2) begins SEC play Wednesday evening at Ole Miss. The Vols are off to a strong start to the season, moving past a bad early season loss to Colorado to earn marquee wins over USC, Kansas and Maryland. The Vols have dealt with injuries throughout the first two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

No. 7 Tennessee, Ole Miss enter SEC play after opposite results

Tennessee finished its pre-conference schedule the way its coach hoped it would. Ole Miss finished its pre-conference schedule the way its coach hoped it wouldn't. The No. 7 Volunteers (10-2) bounced back from a loss at then-No. 9 Arizona to dominate visiting Austin Peay 86-44 last Wednesday. It was the Vols' final nonconference game before they open SEC play against the Rebels (8-4) on Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss.
OXFORD, MS
knoxfocus.com

Bishop ends up at Tennessee after all

De’Sean Bishop’s dream came true on National Signing Day (Dec. 21) as he joined the University of Tennessee football program. “All the hard work has paid off,” said the Karns running back who ranks as the TSSAA’s No. 2 all-time leading rusher. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a freshman.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Judge revokes bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith. The judge later revoked the bond based on new charges, according to officials with the Knox Co. District Attorney’s Office.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

TVA: Rolling blackouts prevented worse outages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A series of rolling blackouts, the first in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) history, prevented a cascading effect on the electricity grid that would have had worse impacts on power customers, a TVA spokesman said Monday. That said, the federal agency will be assessing its actions in a bid to avoid […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
ROCKWOOD, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
93K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy