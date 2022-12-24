Tennessee coach Josh Heupel calls Arion Carter 'super athletic'

(Photo Courtesy of Arion Carter)

In just the second year of the Josh Heupel era,

fielded the country’s No. 12 overall recruiting class and the No. 5 class in the SEC. Part of that class was linebacker Arion Carter, a four-star recruit that ranked second in the state of Tennessee. During his Signing Day press conference, Heupel detailed what makes Carter such an impressive player for the class.

“Super athletic, smart, competitive,” Heupel said. “One of the more mature guys that I have gone through the process with. You know, what he was looking for. The questions that he asked every time we had a conversation. He pays attention to details. You can notice that by the questions he’s asked about a previous game we played. Also, in the way that he prepared in the games he was going to play. That linebacker position is a position that we had to add guys to depth-wise. I’m proud of the recruitment of Arion. That was big for us as a program. Just in-state too to get two of the top guys in the state. Those guys will be able to help us for a long time.”

A 6-foot-1, 210-pound prospect Carter was receiving heavy recruiting interest from top schools across the country after decommitting from Memphis just before the early signing period. Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn and others were among the schools that had offers out to Carter and were considered to be players in the battle for his commitment. But after taking official visits to Ohio State, Tennessee and Alabama, Carter decided he was going to be a Volunteer.

Joining Tennessee, Carter looks to become a key contributor on a Volunteer defense that looks to take a step forward this year. While Tennessee had an impressive offense, its defense ranked 86th nationally in total defense, giving up 398.8 yards per game this year. The Volunteers also ranked 45th in scoring defense, giving up 23.5 points per game.

Tennessee capping off an impressive season

While it did not make the College Football Playoff or the SEC Championship, Tennessee had an impressive 10-2 season that featured wins over SEC West powers Alabama and LSU. It marked the first 10-win season since 2007.

The Volunteers look to cap that season off with a win in the Orange Bowl. Tennessee faces Clemson in Miami on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.