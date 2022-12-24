Ohio State 2023 offensive signees' stats, honors

Photo from Jelani Thurman

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is the beneficiary of 10 new additions and talents to its offense.

The Buckeyes added new names to the program on Dec. 21 on the first day of the Early Signing Period for the 2023 cycle.

Their 2023 class ranks fifth nationally and a large part of that is because of a few of the offensive prospects the Buckeyes signed.

Lettermen Row takes a quick look at some of the statistics that the 10 future Ohio State players generated and any honors they earned.

Let’s dive in.

Lincoln Kienholz

Four-star Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs quarterback Lincoln Kienholz was a standout high school quarterback and rewrote most of the South Dakota record books. In his senior season, he threw for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns. Kienholz added 1,435 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns as well.

He is the all-time passing leader in South Dakota high school history with 9,100 yards and 104 touchdowns.

Named the most valuable player in the last three state championship games.

Brandon Inniss

Consensus five-star Miami Gardens (Fla) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss was a monster for the Patriots this year.

He totaled 1,336 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 73 receptions. His yard and reception totals are program records.

Noah Rogers

Five-star Rolesville (N.C.) wide receiver Noah Rogers gives the Buckeyes size on the outside and a legitimate deep threat.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wideout set the Rolesville High School program record for receiving yards with over 3,200.

Carnell Tate

Four-star IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate is a possession wide receiver and a versatile talent.

Tate had over 700 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in only eight games this fall. His highlight performance was a two-touchdown night against Baltimore (Md) St. Frances Academy.

Bryson Rodgers

Four-star Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch wide receiver Bryson Rodgers rounds out another impressive haul at wideout for Ohio State.

Rodgers totaled 1,625 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns on 110 receptions over the course of three seasons.

Jelani Thurman

Four-star Fairburn (Ga) Langston Hughes tight end Jelani Thurman brings untapped potential at Ohio State for his position.

He’s a serious vertical threat evidenced by his 1,000-plus receiving yards and 19 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Luke Montgomery

Four-star Findlay (Ohio) offensive lineman Luke Montgomery will be one of the next road graders for the Buckeyes.

He’s a two-time, First-Team All-Ohio offensive lineman and was the No. 1 rated Ohio prospect in the 2023 cycle.

Josh Padilla

Four-star Dayton (Ohio) Wayne interior offensive lineman Josh Padilla will be a name to watch emerge and develop throughout his career.

A former wrestler, Padilla knows how to use leverage to win in tight spaces. He’s a two-time First-Team All-Ohio offensive lineman and a state champion runner-up wrestler.

Austin Siereveld

Four-star Cincinnati (Ohio) Lakota East interior offensive lineman Austin Siereveld will give great size for the Buckeyes to the interior offensive line.

He’s a three-time All-Conference player and a First-Team All-Ohio offensive lineman.

Miles Walker

Three-star Greenwich (Conn) Brunswick School offensive tackle Miles Walker will be a bit of a development project for offensive line coach Justin Frye, but Walker has all the skills to be great in Columbus.

Walked paved the way for an offense that ran for 1,836 yards and 25 touchdowns. He is a First-Team Northeast Prep Football Conference player.