West Lafayette, IN

Saturday Simulcast: Christmas Eve edition

By Alan Karpick
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZO3B5_0jtZkBfh00

In our Christmas Eve edition of Saturday Simulcast the band of four (Mike Carmin, Tom Dienhart, Alan Karpick and Brian Neubert) break down what’s going on with Purdue’s prep for the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl, recruiting and the transfer portal. Happy holidays and thanks to all that process our materials in whatever way you do.

Audio Only : LINK

