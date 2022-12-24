All-SEC offensive lineman Ethan White will enter transfer portal

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 21: Ethan White #77 of the Florida Gators plays against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida starting left guard and Second Team All-SEC offensive lineman Ethan White will enter the transfer portal. The junior offensive lineman has been a two-year starter for the Gators.

White earned his first career AP All-SEC honors after starting in all 12 Florida regular season games this season. The Clearwater, Florida native has started 19 games in his Gators career.

“I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year. I will be entering the transfer portal,” White wrote on Twitter.

The Gators’ offensive line this season has paved the way as the program is third in the FBS with 5.8 yards per carry, rushing for 213.7 yards per game, which is 10th most in Florida history. Florida’s 29 rushing touchdowns this season were the fifth-most in program history.

White is the 23rd Gator from the 2022 roster that has entered the transfer portal and the third offensive lineman, along with Michael Tarquin and Yousef Mugharbil.

What Gators fans need to know about the transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II, and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. If a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) by sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship, and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.