ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Southwest Blames Weather For Its Troubles. Here’s What Staff Says

USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan. By this (Tuesday) afternoon, Southwest had already canceled more than 2,500 flights...
BoardingArea

Where To Smoke At Copenhagen Airport (CPH)

I am not a smoker, but provide airport smoking guides in an effort to help smokers and reduce second-hand smoke. My views on smoking at airports remain unchanged. Copenhagen Kastrup International Airport (DOH) offers convenient airside smoking lounges post-security, including both indoor and outdoor facilities. Smoking At Copenhagen Airport (CPH)
BoardingArea

American Airlines Doesn’t Understand What “Complimentary” Means

American Airlines sent Sharon an email with an offer for its AAdvantage Executive Mastercard. This was the title of the email:. Sharon, get a complimentary Admirals Club® membership with the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®. To explain further, they showed the two ways you can...
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — December 28 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
BoardingArea

Travel Alert December 2022: Latest Winter Weather Advisories From Airlines

Much of the United States is still reeling from the wallop of winter weather since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 63 people have died and greater than 13,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which had been affected or impacted as a result…
BoardingArea

Flight Review MIA-DOH: Qsuites to the World Cup!

QSuites Miami Doha Flight Review is part of the Coupe du Monde Trip Report. This was the third time flying Qsuites this year. This was the first time flying it to Doha instead of from Doha. Since I was initially denied boarding (see Epic Failure: Denied Boarding for the World Cup), I was especially grateful to be on board.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

213K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy