Much of the United States is still reeling from the wallop of winter weather since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 63 people have died and greater than 13,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which had been affected or impacted as a result…

1 DAY AGO