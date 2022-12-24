Read full article on original website
Carlos Correa gaining interest from 3 teams amid stalled Mets deal
The New York Mets are in the midst of trying to save their Carlos Correa signing. Their addition of the All-Star shortstop has been delayed by concern over his physical, which nixed his previous agreement with the San Francisco Giants. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Correa...
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Former Dodger Catcher Hired as Coach by Oakland A's
Ramon Hernandez, who spent his final MLB season with the Dodgers in 2013, has been hired as an interpreter and coach by the Oakland A's.
Pirates Sign Oldest Active MLB Player to One-Year Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 42-year-old free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill Tuesday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. The deal is worth $8 million, per Heyman.
Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Trea Turner Trade Cut by Nationals
Gerardo Carrillo, who went from the Dodgers to the Nationals in the trade that brought Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to L.A., was DFA'd by Washington.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Dodgers News: New LA Pitcher is Leaving Everything About Last Season Behind Him
Will Noah Syndergaard be able to return to his early career form?
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with one trade deadline acquisition
When recalling the 2022 trade deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was aggressive, to say the least. The Yankees were all in on competing for a World Series, landing Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and contact hitter Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Both of those...
Texas Rangers make another big pitching addition
The Texas Rangers mean business this offseason. The Rangers on Tuesday reached agreement with pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on a contract, FanSided’s Robert Murray first reported. The deal is pending a physical. The contract reportedly is for $34 million over two years and includes a vesting option for a third year. Eovaldi went 6-3 with a... The post Texas Rangers make another big pitching addition appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers already building another star pitcher for 2023
Shelby Miller is looking to turn his career around with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for Los Angeles in 2023. His signing flew under the radar, but Mark Prior and the Dodgers’ ability to get the most out of their pitchers bodes well for Miller.
Dodgers News: Kershaw Excited to See What Noah Syndergaard Can Unlock with LA
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw told MLB Network he's excited to team up with former Mets All-Star Noah Syndergaard.
Angels News: Halos Insider Links LA to All-Star Free Agent Starting Pitcher
He would solidify a very good Angels rotation.
Report: Phillies Have Interest in All-Star Reliever
The Philadelphia Phillies have reported interest in adding relief pitcher Zack Britton to their bullpen.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Pirates To Continue Storied Career
The Boston Red Sox will not bring back left-handed pitcher Rich Hill for another year despite the lack of quality options in the rotation.
Dodgers News: Former All-Star Pitcher Hopes To Revive His Career With LA
Newly signed Dodgers pitcher hopes for a big 2023 season
The Three Biggest Dodgers Family Losses of 2022
Three Dodgers legends passed away in 2022, including the greatest broadcaster in sports history, the incomparable Vin Scully.
Oakland A’s Next Move Will Have Big Impact on Las Vegas
The Oakland A’s ultimate decision on their future will have ripple effects across two cities. The team has negotiated on two sites in Las Vegas — one owned by a company with connections to MLB’s biggest local broadcaster, and the other by a billionaire looking to grow his presence in the city.
Ranking Correa, Turner, Bogaerts, Swanson Contracts from Best to Worst
Even with Carlos Correa's future up in the air, we took the time to rank the best free agent contracts of the offseason to the worst, including Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner, all of whom found new homes this winter.
State of AL West West: Los Angeles Angels
Inside the Rangers takes a look at how its rivals in the American League West have done so far this season, continuing with the Angels
