7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Ree Drummond Posts Cute Snap of Entire Family Dressed Up as Elves
Ree Drummond and her family celebrated Christmas in style. The Pioneer Woman, 53, took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share photos of her family as they got together in Vail, Colorado, to celebrate the holiday. The first photo showcased Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, along with their five...
Woman surprises niece, nephews for Christmas by posing as ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ on 10-foot high ledge
A Colorado woman may deserve an award for “best aunt” after surprising her niece and nephews for Christmas in true, festive fashion. Aunt Alex and her sister-in-law, Lauren, told Fox News Digital that they’ve always loved surprising their family in some way, and Alex’s most recent visit was no exception. “The Elf on the Shelf” is a well-loved tradition in Lauren’s home, so they used it for inspiration as Aunt Alex posed just like the “magical” Christmas doll The two women, who requested their surname be omitted for privacy reasons, said they created and executed the prank in 30 minutes. “It just came to us. It seemed...
Al Roker Divides the Internet With Holiday Recipe, Shares Glimpse Into His Cozy Holiday
Al Roker celebrated the holidays with family, fur babies, and a whole lot of food—but one item on the menu had fans flocking to the comments. Roker, 68, shared a glimpse into his Christmas with a few festive images of his family and his pup, Pepper, along with a questionable video of him basting their turkey dinner.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Rides in Style with New Mini Golf Cart for Christmas
Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, may only be two years old, but she’s already riding in style. The oldest child in... The post Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Rides in Style with New Mini Golf Cart for Christmas appeared first on Outsider.
LISTEN: Patrick Mahomes on what gifts he got his kids for Christmas
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sits down with C-Dot for his weekly conversation to talk about the win over Seattle plus what Christmas was like for him & his family.
Michael Phelps and Sons Dress as Elves on Christmas for Sweet Family Photo
"I love all my elves," Nicole Phelps wrote on a photo of the four boys looking festive Michael Phelps is exchanging his bathing suit for an elf suit this holiday. The 23-time gold medalist shared Christmas family photos on Instagram, posing with his wife Nicole Phelps and three sons – Maverick Nicolas, 3, Beckett Richard, 4 and Boomer Robert, 7. To celebrate this year, the family opted for a coordinating dress code, with Phelps, his boys and their pug Herman wearing elf costumes. Michael posted two shots of the family....
Dog Caught Unwrapping Presents Before Christmas Is Certainly on the Naughty List
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This adorable chocolate Labrador's name might be Moose, but he's helping Santa's reindeer deliver a Christmas present...to himself! That's right, the sneaky pup unwrapped one of his own presents well before Christmas morning, and it's quite possibly the cutest thing we've seen this holiday season. No wonder his momma had to capture the moment on film!
'Sweet Magnolias' Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Family Spread Cheer With Adorable Holiday Card
JoAnna Garcia Swisher is giving fans a glimpse at how her family spent the holidays. The Sweet Magnolias actress shared her family holiday card on social media with her half a million followers. In the color-coordinated digital card, the four family members rocked matching black outfits as they posed in...
Husky in Christmas Pajamas Climbs on Rooftops Just Like Santa Claus
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Now here's a hilarious site we wouldn't mind seeing on Christmas morning! A beautiful Husky decked out in her Christmas onesie, festively wandering around rooftops spreading cheer to the entire neighborhood! This amazing video was captured by dog (and cat!) mom and TikTok user @Cindyhuh of her beautiful Husky Lena and it's just too funny for words.
Man shares how to completely defrost a turkey in just four hours
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for many, this means the most wonderful dinner of the year too. However, as we all know, there are some things that shouldn't be left to the last minute at Christmas... like defrosting your turkey. But don't panic if this is what you've done:
Sofia Vergara and Her Adorable Pup Enjoy a Fun Vacation Together in New Selfie
Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello spent their Christmas in the sun and sand this year, and now, the actress is sharing their island adventure on social media. Luckily, their pet Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix named Bubbles went along for the ride, starring in many of the couple's photos. Vergara shared a...
NHL
3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors
Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
Couple Goes Beyond the Call of Duty to Surprise Parents for the Holidays
They weren't about to let a canceled flight stop them.
Golden Retrievers' Snow Selfie with Dad Is Totally Frame-Worthy
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If your pets are anything like ours, they can get very camera-shy. It seems like every time we pull out our phones to capture the perfect moment, they run away. Or if we take a family photo, they’ll never look at the camera. They need to take lessons from these two dogs.
Chocolate Labradors All Dressed Up for Christmas Draw a Crowd in London
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The most wonderful time of the year also brings some of the most wonderful costumes of the year. From the classic Santa hat to Rudolph-red noses, the possibilities for accessorizing are endless! Even if you're a chocolate Labrador roaming the streets of London, you're bound to find something festive to wear.
Christmas Book Haul
My friends and family spoiled me with books this Christmas and I am so so grateful!. I think Santa got the memo that I am reading all of the SPFBO finalists! I started Scales and Sensibility right away and I am having so much fun with it. Half a Soul...
