ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Free throw woes help doom Bulldogs in 78-67 loss to No. 8 Alabama

As free throw after free throw from Tolu Smith and Mississippi State clanged off the iron, No. 8 Alabama was able to take advantage. The Crimson Tide was playing inside a hostile Humphrey Coliseum as Bulldog fans packed the stadium for the first sellout in four years. But it was Alabama that would play in control and the No. 21 Bulldogs that would be rattled.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man found dead beside burning car, police say

Police in Alabama were searching for clues Monday after they found the body of a murdered man next to a car engulfed in flames Sunday night. Birmingham police said they were called to a shooting on Tuscaloosa Avenue at approximately 7:39 p.m. Arriving officers found a car ablaze and the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy