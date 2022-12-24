Read full article on original website
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win at Mississippi State
No. 8 Alabama defeated No. 21 Mississippi State, 78-67, Wednesday night in Starkville, Miss. The Crimson Tide opened league play with a win and moved to 11-2 (1-0 SEC) on the 2022-23 season. After the game, Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters via Zoom. Below is everything Oats...
Kansas State vs. Alabama: How the Crimson Tide rated as recruits
From how Alabama stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming Sugar Bowl opponent through a recruiting lens. Alabama Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the...
Alabama Passes First SEC Test In Road Win Over Mississippi State
That Alabama’s basketball team has been tested this season is not in question. The Crimson Tide is ranked in the nation’s top ten having played one of the toughest schedules. On Wednesday night in Starkville, the Crimson Tide picked up another ‘A’ with its first Southeastern Conference road...
Free throw woes help doom Bulldogs in 78-67 loss to No. 8 Alabama
As free throw after free throw from Tolu Smith and Mississippi State clanged off the iron, No. 8 Alabama was able to take advantage. The Crimson Tide was playing inside a hostile Humphrey Coliseum as Bulldog fans packed the stadium for the first sellout in four years. But it was Alabama that would play in control and the No. 21 Bulldogs that would be rattled.
Alabama man found dead beside burning car, police say
Police in Alabama were searching for clues Monday after they found the body of a murdered man next to a car engulfed in flames Sunday night. Birmingham police said they were called to a shooting on Tuscaloosa Avenue at approximately 7:39 p.m. Arriving officers found a car ablaze and the...
