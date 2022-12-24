As free throw after free throw from Tolu Smith and Mississippi State clanged off the iron, No. 8 Alabama was able to take advantage. The Crimson Tide was playing inside a hostile Humphrey Coliseum as Bulldog fans packed the stadium for the first sellout in four years. But it was Alabama that would play in control and the No. 21 Bulldogs that would be rattled.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO