Snowflakes, candy canes top designs for festive fingernails

Deck the halls?

Nail artists have been decking hands instead this season, sending off clients in a variety of designs, colors, and styles perfect for holiday festivities.

“It’s kind of like decorating your house, but you get to wear the decorations on your fingers,” said Jaymi Crossfield, a local artist who works independently. “I have been getting lots of snowflake requests, fun French tips like maybe candy cane stripes or Santa hats, and lots of glitter and sparkles around this time of year.

“But in my opinion,” she added of the last, "that is always in season.”

Hannah Hockman works alongside Crossfield at Tousled Hair Studio and Spa Suites in Perrysburg. She has been doing nails since 2018, and she said she's been seeing similar seasonal trends.

“I’ve seen a lot of sweater print nails, for some reason this year also lots of snowflakes, but other than that it’s just a bunch of random stuff,” Hockman said.

Hockman looks forward to her regular clients and said she enjoys the creative freedom that many of them give her.

“I love my clients. It is like hanging out with your friends in a way. I see them every two to three weeks, and they are here for about two hours, sometimes longer, so it’s just nice hanging out with the people that are supporting you," Hockman said. "I obviously love the art part of it and the creative freedom.”

Erin Matthews is a local hairdresser and one of those long-time clients. She's been going to Hockman for over a year now. She said she enjoys having her nails done because her career is often hand-focused, and her own clients love to see the new looks that she comes up with.

“Some people get their lashes done, but I like getting my nails done. It makes me feel good,” Matthews said. “So many people talk about them; it’s definitely a conversation starter.”

While Matthews claimed she falls within Hockman’s more “basic” clientele base, the two joked over her true love for Halloween-themed nails at a recent appointment, where she was getting a sparkly blue for what she described as “winter vibes.”

“I do a lot of spooky nails, I feel like that's what I give off,” Matthews said, laughing.

Working as a professional nail artist since June, 2020, Crossfield always found herself drawn to the beauty industry.

“I knew from a pretty young age that I wanted to be in the beauty industry, but I never had the patience to do hair,” Crossfield said. “I get the question a lot if I do any painting or drawing, but I guess the canvas just has to be about a half-inch long.”

Throughout her time doing nails, Crossfield has seen a wide variety of customers coming to her for new and unique designs each year.

“I have people from pretty much any job you can think of,” Crossfield said. “I have nurses, waitresses, other people in the beauty industry, people that work in factories, people that work in restaurants as cooks, pretty much all over the board.”

As the holidays were approaching, Crossfield said she saw an uptick in appointments, which she credits to her clients' desire to treat themselves for the holidays and pamper themselves ahead of big events.

“The holidays tend to book out pretty far in advance," Crossfield said. "People like to make sure they can get in before Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's."

Crossfield regularly posts images of her fun designs and looks on social media, and said that self-advertising is a large part of building a customer base for nail artists like herself and Hockman.

“It’s a really good way to promote yourself while also entertaining people who maybe just want to look at the pretty pictures,” Crossfield said. “I also think that Toledo has a really cool network of artists. Like I follow every nail tech that I know, and I share their photos and they share mine. It’s a very positive community.”

Kayla Wooden is another local nail technician who has been in the business since April.

“I feel like we’re fan girls of each other,” Wooden said of her relationship with Crossfield. “Once I really got into [my work] on Instagram, she was definitely one of the first ones I took notice of because I just love the art part of it and I love the things she was doing with it.”

Wooden works at Iris Beauty Bar and Boutique in Toledo. She said that a large part of her work is focused around building clientele.

“Because I just started in April I am still building up clientele, but I would say about mid-way through November I was pretty much almost fully booked,” Wooden said. “It’s been pretty crazy for me since this is still my first year in the industry.”

In the beauty industry, trust is a must as customers give full control to their nail tech, hair stylist, and others when it comes to their special occasions. For Crossfield, this means building a relationship and an understanding with her regulars, which allows for more fun and experimenting.

“People that get their nails done every three to four weeks have about 15 appointments a year, so when it’s around the holidays it’s nice to have some inspiration,” Crossfield said.

Wooden says that she wants to remind people as the holiday season’s end quickly approaches that every nail technician is different and while some might be capable of working long appointments and creating masterful designs, others might not work in that same style.

“Everybody’s nail tech is definitely going to have their own individual style or the types of nails they are going to want to do. Shopping around for a nail tech is the same as if you would look for a tattoo artist that does the style that you want,” Wooden said. “Not every nail tech is going to want to do the style that you might want but there is definitely a nail tech out there for everyone if you just look around for them.”

