Read full article on original website
JAZZY 757
3d ago
csx will always cover up anything and the reason that I say this is because I was assaulted and sexual harass on csx property and no one did anything.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
Hunt of a lifetime: Elk population thrives in Southwest Virginia to allow lottery hunt
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Six hunters in Southwest Virginia were given the chance to claim a prize few can boast in the Commonwealth – a mature bull elk. In October, the hunters participated in the first elk hunt in the Elk Management Zone (EMZ) located in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. Jackie Rosenberger, Elk […]
erwinrecord.net
Former publisher commissions painting to celebrate 140th anniversary of famed locomotive
Like many little boys, Frank Crowe grew up loving trains and railroads. As he got older, his infatuation turned to artistry. This year, he added another painting to his prestigious body of work – Erwin’s famed Clinchfield No. 1 steam engine. The painting was commissioned by Mark A. Stevens, publisher of The Erwin Record from 1997 until 2011 and author of two books about the Clinchfield No. 1.
Car crashes into Johnson City vape shop
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car crashed into a Johnson City business on Tuesday. It happened at Vapor 42 on West Market Street. According to Johnson City police, the driver of the car had a medical emergency. Police said the building suffered cosmetic damage.
wjhl.com
Region's Methodist face April LGBTQ split
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christianity’s waiting season of Advent drew to a close on Christmas Sunday, but the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Holston Conference — and the entire denomination — is in a waiting period of its own. Region’s Methodist face April LGBTQ split...
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia
Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
USPS suspends work at Kingsport post office due to sprinkler main break
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has temporarily suspended operations at the Kingsport Main Post Office, located at 1001 N Eastman Rd. A release from the USPS on Tuesday states that a sprinkler water main break led to the suspension. The service stated repairs are being made but encouraged customers to […]
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN
Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
Jamestown willow oaks likely descendants of ancient 17th-century trees living during colonization, Virginia study finds
The study done on historic tree material found it is likely the willow oaks located on the island of Jamestown today are descendants of the same ancient trees that stood when the English colonists settled on the marshy land in 1607.
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol Casino surprises employee with new car
BRISTOL, Va. — Employees at the Bristol Casino are accustomed to seeing winners walk away with cash. But it’s not every day one of their own walks away with a new car. Last week, Laura Guillot won a brand-new Toyota Camry as part of the casino’s drawing held at the facility as a token of gratitude for its employees.
erwinrecord.net
Bud Banks named 'Shriner of the Year'
J.L. “Bud” Banks was presented with a plaque honoring him as “Shriner of the Year” for 2022. The honor, bestowed on him for his hard work and dedication to the Shrine at the Kingsport Temple, was presented on Saturday, Dec. 17. The designation is a special...
Imposters posing as Jonesborough water crews amid ongoing emergency
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents still without water can pick up gallons at distribution sites Tuesday night. According to a release from the county, the Jonesborough Utility Department has had crews working around the clock to repair leaks throughout the county. On Tuesday, residents can pick up bottled water at Lamar and […]
thebig1063.com
KSP: Harlan County missing woman
From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
Comments / 1