Kingsport, TN

JAZZY 757
3d ago

csx will always cover up anything and the reason that I say this is because I was assaulted and sexual harass on csx property and no one did anything.

erwinrecord.net

Former publisher commissions painting to celebrate 140th anniversary of famed locomotive

Like many little boys, Frank Crowe grew up loving trains and railroads. As he got older, his infatuation turned to artistry. This year, he added another painting to his prestigious body of work – Erwin’s famed Clinchfield No. 1 steam engine. The painting was commissioned by Mark A. Stevens, publisher of The Erwin Record from 1997 until 2011 and author of two books about the Clinchfield No. 1.
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Car crashes into Johnson City vape shop

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car crashed into a Johnson City business on Tuesday. It happened at Vapor 42 on West Market Street. According to Johnson City police, the driver of the car had a medical emergency. Police said the building suffered cosmetic damage.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Region's Methodist face April LGBTQ split

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christianity’s waiting season of Advent drew to a close on Christmas Sunday, but the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Holston Conference — and the entire denomination — is in a waiting period of its own. Region’s Methodist face April LGBTQ split...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

USPS suspends work at Kingsport post office due to sprinkler main break

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has temporarily suspended operations at the Kingsport Main Post Office, located at 1001 N Eastman Rd. A release from the USPS on Tuesday states that a sprinkler water main break led to the suspension. The service stated repairs are being made but encouraged customers to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN

Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Casino surprises employee with new car

BRISTOL, Va. — Employees at the Bristol Casino are accustomed to seeing winners walk away with cash. But it’s not every day one of their own walks away with a new car. Last week, Laura Guillot won a brand-new Toyota Camry as part of the casino’s drawing held at the facility as a token of gratitude for its employees.
BRISTOL, VA
erwinrecord.net

Bud Banks named 'Shriner of the Year'

J.L. “Bud” Banks was presented with a plaque honoring him as “Shriner of the Year” for 2022. The honor, bestowed on him for his hard work and dedication to the Shrine at the Kingsport Temple, was presented on Saturday, Dec. 17. The designation is a special...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Imposters posing as Jonesborough water crews amid ongoing emergency

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents still without water can pick up gallons at distribution sites Tuesday night. According to a release from the county, the Jonesborough Utility Department has had crews working around the clock to repair leaks throughout the county. On Tuesday, residents can pick up bottled water at Lamar and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
thebig1063.com

KSP: Harlan County missing woman

From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

