Traverse City, MI

My North.com

Kick-Off January 2023 with These 12 Northern Michigan Events

Join Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy for a guided New Year’s Day hike at Green Point Dunes in Benzie County. This snowy trek winds through forests and meadows to stunning Lake Michigan views. January 6, 7 | Comedy With Heather Jay | Traverse City. Get ready to laugh! 15-year...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

People in Mancelona Dig Themselves Out After Storm

Across Northern Michigan, people are working on clearing snow from roadways and their driveways. Over in Mancelona, people have been in their homes with no path to get out or stuck in their cars after breaking down on the roads, all from the snow. A man from Traverse City was...
MANCELONA, MI
Up North Voice

Cadillac resident arraigned for assault with a dangerous weapon

WEXFORD COUNTY – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to a residence on Fern Avenue in Selma Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged her boyfriend, 33-year-old Christopher Robert Poisson from Cadillac, threatened her with a knife during an argument on October 21st.
CADILLAC, MI
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI

