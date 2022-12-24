ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 20

progressive slayer
4d ago

As soon as all non essential activities, like sports venues, malls, movie theaters, and such close or curtail their energy use then I will curtail my usage

Reply
5
AP_000736.7c0add3db7c74b4092d2f53d470bb6ad.1638
4d ago

They need to stop paying their executives and CEO millions of dollars and maintain their infrastructure, have wind and solar farms to store electricity for weather like this, not tell us to freeze in our homes. They provide a service and we pay a lot for that service, it is not our responsibility to make their job easier when they don’t do it very well.

Reply
5
Jamus Collins
4d ago

I have an all electric mobile home, it's below zero - what am I going to do freeze or go hungry? Be serious!

Reply
8
Related
WOWO News

Ohio man missing, reward for infromation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Ohio man is missing and his family is offering a reward for information on his location. The City of Byron Police Department says that Noah Johnson has been missing since November 18. Police are urging the public to help find Johnson. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department. Officials say there is a $3,000 reward for anyone who has information that will lead to Johnson.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports From Across the State from ODNR

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. During the 2022 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received a call from a landowner who found deer remains on their property. The landowner had not given anyone permission to hunt the property. Officer Kiger found drag marks going from the remains onto an adjacent property and contacted a hunter on that property. It was determined that the hunter tracked his harvest onto the neighboring property without permission. It was also found that the hunter was not wearing hunter orange and the deer was not game checked properly. The hunter received two citations and was ordered to pay $376 in fines.
NBC4 Columbus

How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio New Year’s Eve Forecast

Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF) – Another year has quickly come and gone. As we gear up for New Year’s Weekend, you have a good chance to wash away all those bad habits. Grab your umbrella as you head out the door Saturday night for the party. Saturday, New Year’s Eve: It’s looking like a scattered showers […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures.  Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Farmers And Deer Hunters Encouraged By ODNR TO Feed The Hungry In Ohio

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has contributed $25,000 in a grant to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) to support local food banks with donated venison. The organization will use the funding to pay for white-tailed deer harvested by hunters to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. Additional funding will be secured by the organization with a goal to match or exceed the amount provided by the grant. Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, assisted by the Division of Wildlife’s grant, covers the processing cost for deer donated by hunters for the program. FHFH expects to pay the processing cost for 350 deer with this grant alone, each of which yields approximately 50 pounds of venison and 200 meals.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From New Year’s Eve celebrations to comedians Jeff Dunham and Dave Chappelle, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. New Year’s Eve celebrations and events in central Ohio Celebrations across the city of Columbus are ringing in the new year on Dec. 31 with champagne, live […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy