Chilly today, but we are coming up off of our lows that we put in over the holiday weekend. We are still 24 hours away from significant warming, but it is coming. Today we should get clouds to break up for more sun. High pressure is being analysed in over areas to our southwest this morning, but we move quickly onto the backside of that high this afternoon. That should promote south and southwest breezes, which will kickstart our move to warmer temps. We clear out overnight, but with warmer air moving over our cold surface, fog can develop for tomorrow morning.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO