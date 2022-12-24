Read full article on original website
Columbus road crews continue storm cleanup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s snow emergency is over but there is still plenty of work to be done when it comes to the holiday weekend storm. The city of Columbus is still working Tuesday to clear the city’s streets, focusing mainly on getting the slush off the roads to prevent a refreeze. “You […]
Columbus vendors eager for sports betting launch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus restaurant and bars are awaiting the arrival of sports betting in Ohio next week. Many establishments have been approved to have kiosks in house so guests can place live bets beginning Jan. 1. Mitchell Allen, the owner of Zeno’s in Harrison West, said he thinks this will be a huge […]
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 27, 2022
Chilly today, but we are coming up off of our lows that we put in over the holiday weekend. We are still 24 hours away from significant warming, but it is coming. Today we should get clouds to break up for more sun. High pressure is being analysed in over areas to our southwest this morning, but we move quickly onto the backside of that high this afternoon. That should promote south and southwest breezes, which will kickstart our move to warmer temps. We clear out overnight, but with warmer air moving over our cold surface, fog can develop for tomorrow morning.
Schmidt’s opens Nationwide Arena location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A historic Columbus restaurant has opened a new location, aiming to serve the city’s hockey fans. Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, established nearly 140 years ago, opened a new location inside Nationwide Arena earlier this month in a partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The new location is located on the southwest side […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
Columbus moves against LatitudeFive25 owners after Christmas evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners. The office of Columbus city attorney Zach […]
How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
Central Ohio restaurants that closed in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several noteworthy central Ohio restaurants and bars announced they would be closing their doors in 2022, including Cleaver, Lineage Brewing, Nida’s Thai, Smith & Wollensky, and The Dry Mill. Listed below are prominent restaurants that closed in 2022. Aangan India Bistro The restaurant shuttered its doors at 7520 High Cross Blvd., with […]
Massive Warm-Up This Week For West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – After such a cold weekend Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict major weather changes to our area. Warm southerly winds will push in warmer air all through the week causing high temperatures to soar above normal as we head into the new year. Afternoon highs will jump close to 10 degrees over the next […]
Gambling in Ohio: Kiosks at bars, restaurants may come after Jan. 1
NBC4i.com is running a series of reports on sports gambling, which becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission has doled out more than 1,000 licenses to businesses across the state to offer sports gambling kiosks, and establishments eligible for in-house betting range from bars and restaurants […]
Evening Weather Forecast: 12.26.2022
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
Warmer weather on the way ahead of rain
After a stretch of cold weather, a warming trend is already underway, and warmer, above normal temperatures will stick around as we head toward the new year. Thanks to high pressure in the Carolinas, it’s been a dry day with plenty of sunshine. We’ll see a few passing clouds through the evening and overnight as lows fall to the 30s.
List: 20 most destructive winter storms of the 21st century, including some in Ohio
Here's a list of 20 of the most destructive winter storms in the 21st century, including some in Ohio.
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store
Ohio Amber Alert suspect appears in Indiana court
Watch an earlier report on Kason Thomas in the player above. INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) – Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of stealing a running car with infant twins inside and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas, appeared Tuesday in court. Jackson, 24, is expected to face charges related to kidnapping the […]
Farmers And Deer Hunters Encouraged By ODNR TO Feed The Hungry In Ohio
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has contributed $25,000 in a grant to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) to support local food banks with donated venison. The organization will use the funding to pay for white-tailed deer harvested by hunters to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. Additional funding will be secured by the organization with a goal to match or exceed the amount provided by the grant. Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, assisted by the Division of Wildlife’s grant, covers the processing cost for deer donated by hunters for the program. FHFH expects to pay the processing cost for 350 deer with this grant alone, each of which yields approximately 50 pounds of venison and 200 meals.
Thousands in central Ohio receive Christmas dinner from Meals on Wheels
South Side homeless shelter alleges contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
Cold Spells Can Burst Pipes
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The recent cold spell brought sub-zero temperatures that caused exposed and uninsulated water pipes to burst. The freezing conditions not only can affect homeowners but businesses too. Squiggly’s Car Wash General Manager Ryan Dale dealt with a burst pipe this morning and explained the precautions the business takes to prevent the freezing temperatures from affecting business.
