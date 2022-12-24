ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent

Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
NBA

Kia Rookie Ladder: Why Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest rookie ever

The prize at the end of the season for the best first-year player has a name now: the Wilt Chamberlain Rookie of the Year Award, one of several annual awards newly dubbed. At first blush, relegating a legendary Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest player in league history to an honor focused only on first-year guys might have seemed a slight. Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring seven times in his 13 seasons, in rebounds eight times and topped everybody in shooting accuracy nine times. So what, his final 12 seasons of his career were chopped liver or something?
NBA Analysis Network

Mavs Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario

Sometimes, two people’s fates just feel connected. You’ve heard the stories before. Two twins are separated at birth. Through a series of unexpected events, they find each other anyway. Whatever you believe, it feels like fate. Sometimes, two NBA players are in a similar situation. It feels like they’re connected, for one reason or another.
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 26, 2022

Week 11 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (20-12) consists of a three-game homestand, followed by a Saturday back-to-back on the road. Indiana (17-16), Minnesota (16-17) and streaking Philadelphia (20-12, winners of eight in a row) come to the Smoothie King Center every other day starting tonight with the Pacers (7 p.m.). Week 11 concludes with a Saturday trip to Memphis (20-12).
NBA

Gus Kattengell on Pelicans team culture, Pacers win, New Orleans fans | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer shares his interview with Jaxson Hayes after another big game against the Indiana Pacers (7:12). Jim and Joe Cardosi also chat with Pelicans Radio Network pre and postgame show host Gus Kattengell (10:10) about the Pels improbable domination of the Pacers on Monday, the Pelicans roster and team culture, plus how impressed they are with the fans in the Smoothie King Center.
NBA

Keys to the Game - 12.26.2022 (Bulls vs Rockets)

The Chicago Bulls (14-18) return home to the United Center to take on the Houston Rockets (9-23) for the first of two this season. Chicago’s riding a wave of momentum after knocking off the New York Knicks, 118-117, Friday in Gotham City. The victory was the Bulls’ third straight to close-out a four-game road trip. Zach LaVine led the way with 33 points, and DeMar DeRozan added 25 with seven rebounds and 10 assists while Nikola Vučević chipped in 21 points and 12 rebounds.
NBA

Three Pelicans probable, Herb Jones questionable for T-Wolves game Wednesday

After multiple players returned to practice for New Orleans on Tuesday, there were several upgrades on the team’s injury report this afternoon. Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness), Trey Murphy (non-COVID illness) and Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) are all listed as probable for Wednesday’s home vs. Minnesota. In addition, Herb Jones’ status was changed to questionable (health and safety protocols).
NBA

Recap: Wizards beat Sixers 116-111 for third win in four games

The Wizards entered Tuesday night's contest in D.C. coming off a grueling six-game road trip, ready to play in front of home fans for the first time since December 12. They received a big boost of energy from those in attendance and got the most out of everyone who stepped foot on the court, beating the Sixers 116-111, snapping Philly's eight-game winning streak.
NBA

Hornets Lose Steam In 2nd Half, Portland Pulls Away For Victory

Ball Goes For 27-7-7, Rookie Mark Williams Plays Well in First Meaningful NBA Minutes. The Charlotte Hornets certainly got off to the start they wanted to in Portland on Monday night, but momentum began shifting late in the second quarter and they never got it back in an eventual 124-113 road loss to the hometown Trail Blazers.
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 26

We’ve only had five games over the last two days, but I’m ecstatic to get back into action here. We have seven games making up this Monday card, which is the perfect amount for DFS. We had a ton of big-name players on Christmas Day, which leaves us with limited options in terms of superstar players. There are still plenty of great options on the board, but it should make lineup construction a breeze.
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Postgame Quotes | 12/26/22

“I don’t know. We’re all just grateful, thanking God for this opportunity. Guys getting an opportunity to play is just a blessing to see the work that they put in with the coaches and our staff. I said this in the locker room to take advantage of opportunities like this. It’s hard to do that kind of a win so we’re incredibly grateful.”
