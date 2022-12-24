ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
WINS: Three (Auto Club, Watkins Glen, Homestead) QUALIFIED FIRST: Five times (Daytona I, Sonoma, Richmond II, Daytona II, Martinsville II) WHAT WENT RIGHT: Kyle Larson began the 2022 season with a tall task – trying to improve on 2021. In that season, he won 10 races and his first Cup championship. 2022 would almost certainly be a step back.
From the time he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2001 until now, Jimmie Johnson's legacy as a race car driver has been tied to the No. 48. But when he makes his return to NASCAR as a part-time driver and co-owner of Petty GMS in 2023 (following two years in IndyCar), the seven-time Cup champion won't be using that signature number.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The most meticulously designed and intently controlled racecar in NASCAR history leveled the field in 2022. The so-called Next Gen car resulted in 19 different winners over 36 races, including five first-timers and two guys who earned their first shot at a championship in the season finale. It provided more exciting […]
WINS: Two (Atlanta I, Martinsville I) QUALIFIED FIRST: Once (Homestead) WHAT WENT RIGHT: Strong cars in the beginning weeks of the season propelled William Byron to a pair of seasonal wins, and he advanced in the playoffs to the Round of 8. Both of Byron’s wins came in the first...
As the white flag waves on 2022, we asked RACER.com’s writers to reflect on the story from this year that resonated the most with them, based on any criteria they saw fit. Today, NASCAR writer Kelly Crandall reflects on how the paddock processed the sudden death of Coy Gibbs during the championship weekend in Phoenix.

