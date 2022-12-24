Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
4 NASCAR Drivers Who Showed Flashes of Greatness in 2022 But Have Unfinished Business in 2023
Flashes of greatness? Sure. Unfinished business? Definitely. The post 4 NASCAR Drivers Who Showed Flashes of Greatness in 2022 But Have Unfinished Business in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
2022 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
WINS: Three (Auto Club, Watkins Glen, Homestead) QUALIFIED FIRST: Five times (Daytona I, Sonoma, Richmond II, Daytona II, Martinsville II) WHAT WENT RIGHT: Kyle Larson began the 2022 season with a tall task – trying to improve on 2021. In that season, he won 10 races and his first Cup championship. 2022 would almost certainly be a step back.
NASCAR Scuttled the Richard Petty Superbird That Brought ‘The King’ Back to Plymouth
Richard Petty briefly switched to driving Fords when Plymouth didn't move quickly enough to adopt new Chrysler technology. The post NASCAR Scuttled the Richard Petty Superbird That Brought ‘The King’ Back to Plymouth appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Contrary to Tony Stewart’s Belief, Dale Earnhardt Did Intimidate Jimmie Johnson
Dale Earnhardt never raced against Jimmie Johnson in the NASCAR Cup Series, but he did put JJ through a test. The post Contrary to Tony Stewart’s Belief, Dale Earnhardt Did Intimidate Jimmie Johnson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Jimmie Johnson NASCAR return: Petty GMS president hints at potential new car number
From the time he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2001 until now, Jimmie Johnson's legacy as a race car driver has been tied to the No. 48. But when he makes his return to NASCAR as a part-time driver and co-owner of Petty GMS in 2023 (following two years in IndyCar), the seven-time Cup champion won't be using that signature number.
Next Gen car leveled NASCAR field in 2022, possibly beyond
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The most meticulously designed and intently controlled racecar in NASCAR history leveled the field in 2022. The so-called Next Gen car resulted in 19 different winners over 36 races, including five first-timers and two guys who earned their first shot at a championship in the season finale. It provided more exciting […]
Though Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. Are All Inching Toward Retirement, 1 of Them Is Inching a Lot Faster
Three prominent drivers are heading toward retirement in the near future, but Kevin Harvick is likely going to get there faster. The post Though Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. Are All Inching Toward Retirement, 1 of Them Is Inching a Lot Faster appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Justin Marks Buys Into Kyle Larson’s Vision for Racing
Justin Marks is sponsoring a race in Kyle Larson's new series as both men expand beyond NASCAR in 2023. The post Justin Marks Buys Into Kyle Larson’s Vision for Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
2022 Season in Review: William Byron
WINS: Two (Atlanta I, Martinsville I) QUALIFIED FIRST: Once (Homestead) WHAT WENT RIGHT: Strong cars in the beginning weeks of the season propelled William Byron to a pair of seasonal wins, and he advanced in the playoffs to the Round of 8. Both of Byron’s wins came in the first...
Rajah Caruth to join Richard Petty on NASCAR’s 2023 Rose Parade® float
“The King” will have company during the 2023 Rose Parade® presented by Honda. NASCAR announced today that NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth will join Richard Petty on “Always Forward” – its float that celebrates NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.
racer.com
Stories that made 2022: The loss of Coy Gibbs
As the white flag waves on 2022, we asked RACER.com’s writers to reflect on the story from this year that resonated the most with them, based on any criteria they saw fit. Today, NASCAR writer Kelly Crandall reflects on how the paddock processed the sudden death of Coy Gibbs during the championship weekend in Phoenix.
NBC Sports
Over 350 entrants in 2023 Chili Bowl despite absences of Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell
For the ninth time in its history, the 2023 Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will feature more than 300 entrants, though it will happen this year without Kyle Larson or Christopher Bell. During the summer, Larson publicly criticized the size of the Chili Bowl purse, which has remained stable for...
Steve Phelps says more cities want a NASCAR steet race
Chicago is set to host the first NASCAR street race in the 2023 season. On July 2, 2023, NASCAR is creating something new for the stock car racing sanction. A race track has been drawn out of the city streets of Downtown Chicago, Illinois. Street racing has been done before....
Super-Charged Race Fans Dreaming of a Huset’s Speedway Racing New Year
Hungry race fans in the region wait all winter and spring to roll by so they once again can feel the highly energized rumble and the roar of sprint cars. Everyone knows the best racing on dirt is at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. The 1/3 mile high-banked oval draws local wheel jockeys as well as the big names in the racing world each summer.
Comments / 0