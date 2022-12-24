Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Ahlers puts bow on lengthy legacy in ECU’s Bowl win
ECU fifth-year quarterback Holton Ahlers accounted for six touchdowns in the Pirates 53-29 win over Coastal Carolina Tuesday night, wrapping up ECU’s first eight-win season since 2014 with an elusive bowl victory and putting a bow on a prolific college career. The numbers are dumbfounding. Since arriving on campus...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
HC girls, boys advance to Holiday Classic finals
AHOSKIE – The 2022 R-C News-Herald Holiday Classic championship round will look identical to the 2021 finals. This time around, however, Hertford County is hoping for a better outcome. HCHS advanced both its teams to Thursday night’s finale as the girls shook off a slow start to defeat Roanoke...
WITN
Sports Spotlight: Jacksonville’s Henry sets multiple national powerlifting records in her division
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We start with this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight athlete. Jacksonville’s Kate Henry has quickly become one of the nation’s top powerlifters in her age group. She has set multiple national records in the junior 16–17-year-old division. “Originally I started with a little...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Raiders get back to the hardwood next week
Pungo Christian Academy’s basketball teams are gearing up for the conference slate as play resumes next week. The girls are 12 – 0 and 1 – 0 in conference after beating Albemarle School earlier this season. Senior Reagan Stoop has been a big reason why, leading her team in almost every statistical category. According to MaxPreps, Stoop is 16th in the country in double doubles (12) and leads the state of North Carolina in field goals made with 109. Stoop is averaging 22.5 points and 14 rebounds a game.
Mount Olive Tribune
Local teams battling in holiday tournaments
Southern Wayne’s girls face a tough gauntlet of competition during the second annual Greater Neuse River FCA Winter Classic, which begins Wednesday at Lenoir Community College. The Saints (5-2 overall) have been placed in the four-team pod with perennial Eastern Plains 2A powers Farmville Central and Kinston, and independent...
stlpinchhits.com
Coastal Carolina faces East Carolina in Birmingham Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Coastal Carolina (9-3, Sun Belt) vs East Carolina (7-5, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m. EST (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: East Carolina by 7 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Coastal Carolina is trying to reach double-digit wins for the...
cbs17
Halifax County father and son train for national karate championship
ESSEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Christian Buffaloe trains with his father, Kenny. It’s a routine the two of them have been doing for nearly two decades. Christian is the 2020 U.S. Kyokushin Karate champion. Two months after his win, the pandemic hit and everything closed down. Christian has not fought since.
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Freddie Hyman Jr.
In his line of work, Freddie Hyman Jr., has found that the greatest reward is seeing others living their lives free of the very items he provides to get them back on their feet. The son of Mary Hyman and pastor Freddie Hyman Sr., the younger Hyman makes his living...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Carlton Moseley
Carlton Moseley, 90, of Washington, NC, died on Monday December 19, 2022, at River Trace Nursing, Washington, NC. Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mount Olive Ame Zion Church, 1377 Asbury Church Road, Washington, NC. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Washington, NC. A public viewing will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm at L.R. Memorial Chapel, 208 W. MLK Jr. Drive, Washington, NC. Due to COVID-19, please wear masks when attending the service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe. Please remember the Moseley family in your prayers. Condolences may be directed to leonrandolphfh.com or faxed to 252.946-3115. They may also be emailed to leonrandolphfh1934@aol.com. Professional and caring service has been entrusted to: Leon Randolph Funeral Home of Washington, North Carolina.
Wilson woman heads out for a biscuit, winds up winning $700,000 lottery prize
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson woman's recent Christmas holiday was elevated to a lifetime memory. Donna Denton said she went out to grab a biscuit on Friday. After what started as a routine trip, she came home with a $700,000 prize. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton....
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
neusenews.com
Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship
Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
neusenews.com
Greene County Schools December Employee of the Month
Snow Hill, NC - At the last Board of Education meeting for 2022, the December Employee of the Month was revealed. West Greene Elementary’s assistant principal, Mrs. Anya Mattingly, was announced as Greene County Schools’ Outstanding Employee. Mrs. Mattingly has been assistant principal at West Greene for 3 years and is currently in her 4th year. One reason for her nomination is because “she puts in so much time and effort to make experiences that the students and staff will remember for a lifetime,” writes Laura Brown, a 3rd Grade Los Puentes teacher.
Lottery win makes Christmas merrier for Wilson woman
The Triple 777 game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Two more top prizes are still unclaimed.
WITN
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is asking the public for help again to find her son who has been missing since early December. 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd. The last place he was seen was Greensprings Park. Before Christmas, Khalil’s mother, Sonoma...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Deed transfers: December 11-17, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from December 11-17, 2022. Robert M. Phillips to John C. Bland, Lot 4 Muse Landing, Beaufort County. Michael Glenn McKeel to Michael Glenn McKeel, Lot 50 Block 7 Crystal Beach Estates, Richland Township. Phil Roderick Weston Jr to Anthony Thomas Sireci,...
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 22, 23 & 24
Laura Frances (Fran) Nienstedt of Havelock passed away on December 22nd at Carteret Health Care. Day and Time of service to be announced. Fran was born on July 1, 1930, in Queens, New York. Married to James (Jim) F. Nienstedt for 70 years, she was a dedicated Marine wife and devoted mother to three sons.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Elmer Goss Jr.
Elmer Goss Jr., 67, of Williamston NC went into eternal rest on December 17, 2022. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Friday December 30, 2022, at Forever Changing Outreach Ministries. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Hamilton Memorial Site. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
Comments / 0