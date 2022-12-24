Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Don't Miss This Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Pool Party Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Warming trend kicsk off this week ahead of New Year's rain
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Temperatures have been cool the last few days, but the arctic air is finally just about over. We'll drop near 20 overnight with a clear sky ahead of more clouds mixed with sunshine for Wednesday. Thanks to a southeast wind, temperatures will recover near average...
Turnto10.com
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
Turnto10.com
Lost luggage amid flight cancellations adds to travel troubles
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Lost luggage is adding to the travel troubles for thousands this week. With cancelled flights this week came lost bags, including at T.F. Green International Airport. Travelers trickled into the airport Wednesday night to pick up their luggage sitting at T.F. Green after flight cancellations...
Turnto10.com
Travelers encounter canceled flights, delays at TF Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The winter storm that made its way across the country this weekend is still impacting travel for thousands of people as they head home after the holidays. More than 12,000 flights from Wednesday to Saturday were canceled. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was fairly...
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
Turnto10.com
Travelers stranded after Southwest cancels over 2,800 flights
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday was a nightmare holiday travel day for many flying with Southwest Airlines from T.F. Green International Airport. Almost all Southwest flights on Monday were cancelled -- a company spokesperson blaming the mess on the recent storms. Some people told NBC 10 they waited in...
Turnto10.com
Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools
(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
Turnto10.com
Trinity Repertory Company cancels Wednesday's performances of 'A Christmas Carol'
Trinity Repertory Company in Providence said Wednesday's performances of "A Christmas Carol" have been scrubbed. The theater cited COVID-19 as the reason. "As it turns out, shows scheduled for Wednesday, December 28 have been cancelled due to persistent COVID cases," Trinity Rep said on Facebook. The box office will contact...
Turnto10.com
Southwest Airlines' troubles impact travelers at TF Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A nightmare for customers flying Southwest Airlines continued Tuesday. More than 4,000 flights were canceled in the past 24 hours. At Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, people waited in lines and on the phone for hours trying to reschedule or get a refund for their canceled flights.
Turnto10.com
Legos used to visualize future of North Main Street in Providence
(WJAR) — The Providence Department of Planning and Development is using Legos as more than just toys. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said a Lego display was created to help visualize the future of North Main Street in Providence. Rhode Island Lego artist Andy Grover created the display,...
Turnto10.com
Viral shark image, Hollywood couple got your attention in 2022
A viral shark image, Providence highways underwater, and a Hollywood power couple dining in Rhode Island were among the most-clicked stories on turnto10.com in 2022. Here's a list of 10 of our top stories from the past year:. Site where remains discovered harkens back to 'Sparkle City' days in Central...
Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor seeks out 10-year-old girl for unexpected donation to Christmas display
(WJAR) — The mayor of Warwick recently made it his mission to find a ten year-old who went out of her way to do something nice for those struggling. Even before becoming mayor, Frank Picozzi has always had a love for Christmas. That love shines through when it comes...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
Turnto10.com
Fire forces 16 people from apartments in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Sixteen children and adults -- and their pets -- were displaced Monday when a fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls. Fire officials said the fire began on the third floor. No injuries were reported. "It's cold, everything's freezing up, and...
Turnto10.com
Turnpike and Bridge Authority lowers weight limit on Mount Hope Bridge
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said Wednesday it has to lower the weight limit on the Mount Hope Bridge to comply with federal guidelines. The maximum vehicle weight allowed on the bridge will be changed from 40 tons to 30 tons as of Thursday. The authority said the...
Turnto10.com
Family, friends remember cyclist killed in Acushnet crash
(WJAR) — Heartbroken family and friends are remembering 27-year-old James Leandre of Dartmouth. Leandre was killed last week when police say his bike and a truck collided on South Main Street in Acushnet. "James was just an amazing person; he was absolutely amazing," said Rebecca Vieira, Leandre's sister. James,...
Turnto10.com
Community Christmas dinner offers a meal and camaraderie in East Providence
(WJAR) — A holiday celebration in East Providence helped bring some Christmas cheer to the less fortunate on Sunday. The Christmas Day meal has been put on by a small group of people for seven years. They wanted to make sure people had a place to stay warm and...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home
(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
Turnto10.com
Car rolls over in Providence crash
(WJAR) — Emergency responders were called Tuesday morning to the scene of a rollover crash in Providence. The crash occurred at the corner of Blackstone and Eddy Streets around 9 a.m. NBC 10 News crews observed Providence Police and Fire Departments assisting at the scene. No information regarding a...
Turnto10.com
1 killed in Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
Comments / 0