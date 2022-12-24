ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Final score prediction for Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 16

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gh13w_0jtZdJCE00

The Washington Commanders’ playoff fate remains in their hands ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Eve matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. While Washington would be in much better shape had it won last week, there is still a clear path to the playoffs for the Commanders.

If Washington can win its final three games, a spot in the playoffs awaits. However, defeating the 49ers on the road is a tall task. San Francisco has won seven games in a row, and the Niners didn’t blink when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season. Rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy has been excellent in three games thus far.

The 49ers rely on a shutdown defense — the best in the NFL — and a potent running game engineered by head coach Kyle Shanahan and led by running back Christian McCaffrey.

Can the Commanders pull off the upset? Here are our predictions.

Bryan Manning

You don’t want to say the Commanders can’t win this game. They can absolutely win this game. However, a lot must go right for Washington to win. The 49ers allow under 75 rushing yards per game. The Commanders like to run the ball with rookie Brian Robinson Jr.

The key for the Commanders in this game is quarterback Taylor Heinicke playing a mistake-free game. He’s done it before. Heinicke can’t miss the easy throws against the Niners. And Washington’s defense must make life difficult for rookie QB Brock Purdy?

Can these things happen? Yes. Will they happen? No.

49ers 20, Commanders 9

Ivan Lambert

As good as we would like to think the Commanders defense is, the better defense thus far in 2022 has been the 49ers. They are third in yards yielded per play (4.8), while the Commanders are tenth (5.2). They have forced 22 turnovers, Washington has caused 15. They have yielded the least first downs in the NFL (230) while Washington is second (246).

They lead the NFL in opposing teams scoring on only 24.5 % of their possessions. Washington is fourth at (31.3 %).

You get the picture; the Washington offense will have difficulty scoring.

Prediction:

San Francisco 20, Washington 10

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant reaction: Oregon’s season ends with an epic Holiday Bowl win

A lot of Oregon’s weaknesses showed up towards the end of the regular season and unfortunately, not a lot of them were corrected over the last month. Bo Nix’s injured was still banged up and he was obviously still hampered and the lack of plays down the field was proof. The Ducks couldn’t get anything going offensively, but somehow, some way, Oregon came away with a 28-27 win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl. The offensive coaching staff was in upheaval when former coordinator Kenny Dillingham left to take the job at Arizona State. Maybe that was the reason for the...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See how Kellen Moore stole sneaky run, allows Cowboys to turn tide vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could not run the football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Running the rock has rarely been an issue for the club in 2022, but they occasionally have a harder time against teams familiar with their attack. In Week 4 against Washington the backs were limited to 55 yards on 27 carries. In Week 16’s win, the backs were only able to 74 yards on 25 carries. The only player able to produce much of a ground game was quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 41 yards on just six carries.
DALLAS, TX
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders benching QB Derek Carr for game vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders will bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for their final two games of the regular season. That means the 49ers will face QB Jarrett Stidham when they visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Carr has been the tip of the spear of disappointment that killed the Raiders’ season....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy