Howard Parker
4d ago
We live on Lake Cumberland in Kentucky and we feed them, along with tufted titmouse, White breasted nuthatches, doves, Cardinals, Blue Jays and different migrating birds that come through. So cool to watch. They've even become used to our dogs. When I groom the dogs, I leave tufts of dog hair near the bird feeder for nest building and repair.
