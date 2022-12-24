Clear skies and slightly warmer Wednesday in LeFlore County. The high will be 47 degrees with a low of 30. Sunrise is 7:25 a.m. Sunset is 5:14 p.m. Average temperatures for Dec. 27 are a high of 50 and low of 27. Records for the date were a high of 69 in 1993 and a record low of 16 in 1989.

LEFLORE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO