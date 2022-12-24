Read full article on original website
LeFlore County weather 12-27-2022
Clear skies and slightly warmer Wednesday in LeFlore County. The high will be 47 degrees with a low of 30. Sunrise is 7:25 a.m. Sunset is 5:14 p.m. Average temperatures for Dec. 27 are a high of 50 and low of 27. Records for the date were a high of 69 in 1993 and a record low of 16 in 1989.
Commissioners’ agenda 12-27-2022
The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday in the office of the board of county commissioners. Minutes of previous meetings. Transfer of appropriations. Blanket purchase orders. New business. Current bridge and road projects. Contract labor/service agreements. Burn ban. Conser Road projects. Tabled from...
