Read full article on original website
5.45masterrace
4d ago
What you expect from a guy who never took responsibility for a child he fathered and hides behind religious virtue signaling? Nothing but corruption...
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
Odessa Police Department investigating murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a murder near Dixie in Odessa. Maurice Rogers was found dead at the 1000 block of E 36th after OPD went to his house on a welfare check just before 11 a.m. After an initial investigation, officers found several bullet...
cbs7.com
Midland Police warns residents of car break-ins
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Over the past month there have been 28 reported car break-ins with the Midland Police Department. MPD urges residents to not leave cars on and unattended. Watch below for more.
MPD investigating HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on November 27, the woman pictured below was caught on camera selecting items at HEB on Andrews Highway. Investigators said she then walked out of the store with about $230 […]
Dollar General employee accused of pocketing stolen cash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A retail employee was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole thousands from a store safe. 49-year-old Brandy McKinney has been charged with felony Theft. According to an affidavit, the investigation began in late November when a Dollar General asset protection employee said another employee, identified as McKinney, was […]
OPD investigating shooting that left one dead
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday morning. Maurice Rogers was found dead at his home in the 1000 block of E 36th Street. According to a news release, officers were called to the home around 10:45 a.m. for a welfare check and found the body, […]
cbs7.com
Keep Midland Beautiful recommends residents to learn about recycling
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Keep Midland Beautiful wants to educate the public about the benefits of recycling. especially during the holidays. During the holidays, keep midland beautiful recommends places like bri recycling solutions, where you can take paper, plastics number 1 and 2, aluminum cans and cardboard to recycle. Instead of...
cbs7.com
Multiple water leaks in Big Spring
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The city of Big Spring announced on Wednesday, that the intersection of Goliad Street and East 18th Street is closed due to a large water leak in the area. City utility crews are also repairing a water leak near Wasson and Parkway Road. Residents in...
Airline Crossing management issues statement on water situation
MIDLAND, Texas — Airline Crossing residents have been without water for multiple days as of Dec. 26. Several residents spoke with NewsWest 9 on Dec. 23, telling us that not only was there no water but that calls to management had gone unanswered. We reached out to the management,...
cbs7.com
Water returns for Airline Crossing residents, but distrust remains
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water service has returned for residents of Airline Crossing in Midland after nearly six days. But residents are still concerned by what they view as a lack of communication from management. “Our frustration on a scale of 1-to-10? Ten,” said resident Linda Jackson. She and...
Texas DPS Says These 12 People Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Arrest made in Midland murder case
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department made an arrest in a Capital Murder case from earlier this month. Officers arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for the killing of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims at The Ranch Apartments on December 17. Police say they found the two victims dead with gunshot wounds in the apartment […]
Crime Stoppers offers reward for arrest of murder suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a thousand-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left two people dead. The incident occurred at The Ranch Apartments on December 17- investigators said Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims were shot and killed […]
cbs7.com
Big Spring man dies in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man has died after a 4-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to DPS, A semi-truck was southbound on SH 349 and was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left onto a private road. A truck was also southbound on SH 349 when the driver, Joshua McCracken, failed to control speed and struck the trailer of the semi from behind.
Suspected drunk driver hits parked cars before crashing into tree, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a series of crashes. Alex Gaona Soto Jr., 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, elevated to a felony because of at least two prior drunk driving conviction, as well as […]
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
cbs7.com
29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for Capital Murder in the deaths of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims. This arrest comes after a week-long investigation into a deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. Police have identified 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love and...
Odessa woman killed in Christmas day crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman killed in a crash on Christmas Day has been identified as 47-year-old Aracelli Villa, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Troopers responded to the crash around 7:05 a.m. on December 25 on Loop 338, about 1.5 miles south of Odessa. Investigators said a Volkswagen Jetta […]
cbs7.com
Midlander caught up in Southwest cancellations and delays
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Southwest Airlines is under fire for thousands of flight cancellations. More than 3,000 Southwest flights were canceled today according to “Flight Aware” on top of nearly 3,000 canceled yesterday. Midlander Joy Rosen Mioduchowski fell victim to Southwest’s delays and cancellations when she was set...
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
Nationwide flight delays, cancellations hit West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. And Canada. Thousands of flights had already been canceled in the U.S. early Tuesday, and problems are likely to...
Comments / 3