Read full article on original website
smh ... constantly ...
3d ago
I worked for Southwest for over 25 years . the decay and decline of this airline in the last 5 to 6 years has been in free fall...
Reply(1)
9
SM
4d ago
This is not just a cold weather problem. Denver in general has a huge problem with getting reliable ground workers. No they are not all that way but I have watched them lazily show up late and lazily scluck their way across to the plane. Pretty pathetic. It is a given those people would call in sick on a cold day.
Reply(1)
9
Joseph Patriarca
3d ago
Southwest used to be a great airlines from Providence to FLL. Know it has gone completely downhill. No more direct flights, constant cancellations etc. FAA needs to step in and stop this .
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatmentMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)IBWAA
Related
A Woman Screamed At Southwest Airlines Staff In Austin & Had A Meltdown Over Luggage (VIDEO)
A woman at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flying Southwest Airlines had an absolute meltdown over her luggage and passengers caught the whole scene on camera. TikTok videos show the grown adult having a full-on temper tantrum. The upset passenger in a red plaid jacket stood in front of two Southwest...
Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants Say They’re Waiting More Than 10 Hours On Hold to Get Through to Scheduling
Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines say that over the last few days, some of them have been waiting on hold on the telephone for more than 10 hours to get through the airline’s crew scheduling department. While passengers have also been facing excruciatingly long hold times to get through...
Why Southwest is melting down
A punishing winter storm that dumped multiple feet of snow across much of America led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. By Monday, air travel was more or less back to normal -- unless you booked your holiday travel with Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers
Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
3 Ways to 'Hack' the Southwest Airlines Boarding Process
Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report does a lot of things passengers love. It has all-inclusive fees that include up to two checked bags. It also has legendary customer service with its flight attendants and ground personnel famously going the extra mile for passengers. The airline also offers low...
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees
Citadel employees were in for the trip of their lifetime when CEO Ken Griffin planned quite the celebration.
ZDNet
8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance
I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
New York Post
Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home
When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
Southwest Denies Rumors it Plans to ‘Park the Fleet’ in Major Passenger Shutdown Starting Tuesday
Southwest Airlines says it has “no confirmation” of a viral rumor that the carrier plans to effectively ground its entire fleet to passengers on Tuesday as it seeks to reset after a disastrous operational meltdown that has upended travel plans for tens of thousands of passengers for days on end.
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
Which airline is the most reliable in 2022?
When booking a flight, you want the option that will get you and your stuff where you want to go — preferably on time. Unfortunately, that's not been a given recently.
FodorsTravel
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Upworthy
13 stranded strangers set off on an impromptu road trip after their flight got canceled and it was epic
Missing a flight is a nightmare that none of us want to experience, especially when we have to be somewhere urgently. We can be stuck in a difficult situation if there are no other flights to our destination. However, when a group of strangers found themselves in this scenario, they opted to take charge of it themselves. These 13 stranded passengers decided to hire a minivan and go on a road trip while taking TikTok users along for the ride, reports CNN.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
blavity.com
19-Year-Old Delta Air Lines Employee Hit By A Truck At Full Speed While Working On Tarmac, Company Responds
While working on the tarmac of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, Delta Air Lines employee Camdyn Davis guided a plane to its gate when a lavatory servicing truck hit her. According to 11 Alive, the driver told police that he was looking at his tablet and was not paying attention while...
paddleyourownkanoo.com
Two Flight Attendants Injured After Rushing to Extinguish Fire Caused by an Overheating Laptop On Flight From Los Angeles
Two Lufthansa flight attendants had to be treated for smoke inhalation on Monday evening after they rushed to fight a “small fire” onboard a flight from Los Angeles that was caused by a passenger’s overheating laptop. Lufthansa flight LH457 departed Los Angeles International Airport at around 3:26...
BoardingArea
213K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 12