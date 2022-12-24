Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sen. Honeyford looks back on 28 years in Legislature, 60 years of service
The classic car glistening in Sen. Jim Honeyford’s garage could be seen as a metaphor for the career of this longtime lawmaker. The 1930 Ford Model A Coupe with its slick green paint and original — and operational — engine and brakes is the product of much behind-the-scenes work: Not budgets and bills, but restoration.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Federal spending plan includes $20.5M designated for Northwest Indiana projects
Federal spending legislation soon to be signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden includes more than $20.5 million designated specifically for Northwest Indiana projects, in addition to the regular funding for federal programs and services in the Region. U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, secured the extra money through...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Form Energy to build facility in West Virginia steel town
(The Center Square) – Form Energy Inc., a startup developing multi-day energy storage systems, is expected to begin construction in 2023 of a factory in Weirton, West Virginia – a town that was once a leader in steel production. Form Energy chose Weirton from among 500 locations across...
